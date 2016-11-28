Black Friday Made Me Buy This: The 10 On-Sale Items That We Couldn't Resist

Andrea Cheng
Nov 28, 2016

We love-hate Black Friday. Love it for the thrill of scoring something at a fraction of the retail price; hate it for accidentally spending way too much money (you know what we're talking about—that queasy feeling you get the morning after a night of feverishly making one impulse purchase after another. Oops).

But you can't really blame us. It's Black Friday's fault. And if you were in the midst of the madness IRL, then you can blame it on mob mentality. Plus, there were just too many really great deals this year—a lot of which we at InStyle took full advantage of. For some of us, it meant finally completing our winter wardrobe; for others, a triumph in buying that one pair of earrings that we'd had our eyes on forever. Scroll through to take a look at the loot that we couldn't resist buying.

Statement Shoulder Duster Earrings

"I’ve been stalking Annie Costello Brown’s jewelry ever since Alison [Syrett Cleary] showed up to work wearing a pair of her sculptural, oversized earrings. These are dramatic enough to make my parade of boring winter knits somewhat interesting." —Stephanie Trong, fashion features editor

Silver Sequined Mules

"I am a die-hard Loewe fan and nothing, and I mean nothing, seems to ever be on sale that is my size. When I received a super secret email about a private Loewe sale on their site, I began salivating. I snagged a pair of these shiny babies." —Ruthie Friedlander, site director

A Velvet Dress

"This $20 dress comes in three different colors and was an extra 30% off on Black Friday—so, naturally, I bought two." —Isabel Jones, digital editorial assistant

A Pair of Embroidered Boots

"I've been wanting a pair of embroidered shoes for a while now, so when I saw these gorgeous Sam Edelman booties from Net-a-Porter for almost half off, I had to take the plunge. I took a similar plunge with five sweaters from Bloomingdale's, like this super cute fringed pullover, to complete my 'can't say no' Black Friday shopping spree—and Cyber Monday isn't even over yet. Please send help." —Jane Asher, digital editorial assistant

A Pop Art-Style Earring

"Ever since I was given this Smith + Mara spiral, I've been obsessed with earrings that don't need backings (since I'm always losing them). All you need to do is thread this "P"-shaped Loopdie through your lobe and let the ends fall. Love!" —Andrea Cheng, digital fashion news editor

NW Method Classes

"While I have been eyeing a furry blue coat for a few weeks now, my overcrowded coat closet was the hint I needed to splurge on something else—maybe something that would make me feel better about serving myself multiple slices of pie the day before. I bought myself a NW Method workout class pack. The class is designed and founded by Nicole Winhoffer and is just the right mix of boot camp moves and dance choreography." —Victoria Moorhouse, beauty editor

Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Products

"I have to admit that I bought my daughter a Kylie Kit ornament, makeup bag, and the set of 4 holiday limited edition lipsticks—but I got a free furry Kylie stocking. She will be thrilled!" —Selene Milano, senior beauty editor

High-Neck Top

"I snagged this high-neck ribbed top in a deep burgundy from Aritzia at half-price. I envision tucking it into my fave high-waist jeans or a pair of wide-leg pants and topping it with an extra-long vest." —Olivia Bahou, digital news assistant

Crescent Stud Earrings

"I own a pair of crescent moon studs that I once bought from a street vendor, but I wanted an upgrade since I loved my pair so much—just one purchase out of the many items I bought this weekend, including this tropical-print swimsuit that I can't wait to wear on my next beach vacation." —Sarah Balch, photo editor

Glove Shoes

"The unassuming glove shoe is quickly becoming my go-to for both work and play. Flat, heeled, worn with socks or without, I love all the looks!" —Hana Asbrink, news editor

