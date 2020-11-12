Nordstrom Just Launched 10,000 Early Black Friday Deals — for One Day Only

And yes, things are already selling out.
By Tara Gonzalez
Nov 12, 2020 @ 3:56 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This year, Black Friday will look a little bit different. There definitely won’t be long lines and crowded stores with thousands of people fighting over the last Ugg boot or Tory Burch bag. And while that might flood you with relief, it also means those same overly enthusiastic shoppers will all be sitting at their computer screens, refreshing every minute.

While checking your internet connection is one way to prepare, another would be to beat the Black Friday rush altogether and shop the early sales that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and now Nordstrom have already dropped. 

This morning, Nordstrom quietly posted 10,000 early Black Friday deals in a major markdown sale — discounts are now up to 65 percent off. There are boots! There are bags! There are coats! And most importantly of all, there are only a couple hours left to shop, since these additional markdowns reportedly end at midnight ET.

Nordstrom has extended sales like this in the past, but discounts this huge just two weeks before actual Black Friday is pretty much unheard of — and absolutely worth shopping ASAP. 

Best Clothing Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale:

As has been the case with most major Nordstrom sales this year, the Tory Burch markdowns are especially worth noting, as Tory Burch often sells out quickly. Among the early Black Friday discounts are the famous Perry bag for just $209 and the logo leather Hobo Bag for $249, plus Tory Burch’s very cute travel ballet flat that’s now just $137.

Additionally, there are major discounts on Kate Spade bags and coats, and they’re now hundreds of dollars off. There’s also plenty of denim from celeb-loved brands like Rag & Bone and NYDJ for under $150. And several other beloved styles, like the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker that rarely goes on sale, are marked down too. 

Even if Black Friday does look different this year, Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale is an indication that it’ll be better than ever. Think of it this way: Black Friday just morphed from a sprint to a marathon, and we’re relishing every step.

Shop the best early Black Friday deals at Nordstrom below.

Best Handbag Deals

Best Shoe Deals

Best Outerwear Deals 

Best Denim Deals 

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com