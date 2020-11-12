Nordstrom Just Launched 10,000 Early Black Friday Deals — for One Day Only
This year, Black Friday will look a little bit different. There definitely won’t be long lines and crowded stores with thousands of people fighting over the last Ugg boot or Tory Burch bag. And while that might flood you with relief, it also means those same overly enthusiastic shoppers will all be sitting at their computer screens, refreshing every minute.
While checking your internet connection is one way to prepare, another would be to beat the Black Friday rush altogether and shop the early sales that retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and now Nordstrom have already dropped.
This morning, Nordstrom quietly posted 10,000 early Black Friday deals in a major markdown sale — discounts are now up to 65 percent off. There are boots! There are bags! There are coats! And most importantly of all, there are only a couple hours left to shop, since these additional markdowns reportedly end at midnight ET.
Nordstrom has extended sales like this in the past, but discounts this huge just two weeks before actual Black Friday is pretty much unheard of — and absolutely worth shopping ASAP.
Best Clothing Deals at Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale:
- Everlane The Teddy V-Neck Wool Blend Sweater, $44 (Originally $88)
- Ralph Lauren Herringbone Blazer Wool Blend Coat, $150 (Originally $240)
- Girlfriend Collective High Waist 7 / 8 Leggings, $41 (Originally $68)
- Cinq a Sept Cheyenne Crystal Flower Embellished Blazer, $417 (Originally $695)
- Theory Pink Karenia Cashmere Sweater, $195 (Originally $325)
As has been the case with most major Nordstrom sales this year, the Tory Burch markdowns are especially worth noting, as Tory Burch often sells out quickly. Among the early Black Friday discounts are the famous Perry bag for just $209 and the logo leather Hobo Bag for $249, plus Tory Burch’s very cute travel ballet flat that’s now just $137.
Additionally, there are major discounts on Kate Spade bags and coats, and they’re now hundreds of dollars off. There’s also plenty of denim from celeb-loved brands like Rag & Bone and NYDJ for under $150. And several other beloved styles, like the Adidas Stan Smith sneaker that rarely goes on sale, are marked down too.
Even if Black Friday does look different this year, Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale is an indication that it’ll be better than ever. Think of it this way: Black Friday just morphed from a sprint to a marathon, and we’re relishing every step.
Shop the best early Black Friday deals at Nordstrom below.
Best Handbag Deals
- MCM Yris Leather Tote Bag, $476 (Originally $680)
- Tory Burch Perry Bag, $209 (Originally $348)
- Kate Spade Small Roulette Leather Crossbody Bag, $119 (Originally $198)
- Tory Burch Mini Miller Leather Hobo Bag, $249 (Originally $498)
- Allsaints Small Kita Convertible Leather Backpack, $227 (Originally $378)
Best Shoe Deals
- Sam Edelman Hai Knee High Boot, $119 (Originally $200)
- Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, $137 (Originally $248)
- Lucky Brand Lug Leather Bootie, $60 (Originally $150)
- Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker, $64 (Originally $80)
- Aquatalia Weatherproof Bootie, $200 (Originally $450)
Best Outerwear Deals
- Ralph Lauren Faux Fur Trim Down Hooded Parka, $227 (Originally $340)
- J.Crew Perfect Leopard Rain Jacket, $90 (Originally $138)
- Avec Les Filles Moto Detail Wool Blend Twill Coat, $200 (Originally $335)
- Kate Spade Faux Fur Wool Blend Coat, $299 (Originally $398)
- Kenneth Cole New York Melton Wool Maxi Coat, $140 (Originally $178)
Best Denim Deals
- Paige Laurel Canyon Raw Hem Flare Jeans, $145 (Originally $239)
- NYDJ Sheri Stretch Ankle Jeans, $65 (Originally $109)
- Rag & Bone Black Skinny Jeans, $117 (Originally $195)
- AG Prima Mid Rise Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $75 (Originally $188)
- Joe’s Icon Ankle Jeans, $99 (Originally $168)