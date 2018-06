Club Monaco is celebrating Black Friday by offering shoppers up to 35% off. Now through Sunday, save 25% when you spend $150+, 30% off when you spend $250+, and 35% off when you spend $400+. Below, our favorite fashion finds from Club Monaco, like lace-up booties, statement earrings, and kick-flare pants—your basket will hit $400 before you even know it!

Buy the Amoray Embellished Dress pictured above: $279 (originally $398); clubmonaco.com.