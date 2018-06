Gear up for Black Friday with our shopping tips for getting the best deals and discounts on designer bags, clothes, jewelry, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Which stores offer Black Friday's top fashion and beauty deals? Nordstrom, Intermix, JcPenney, Target and Bloomingale's all make the cut for Black Friday door-buster discounts worth shopping for. Plus: Get Black Friday tips on how to surf the racks on the most chaotic shopping day of the year.

Gear up for Black Friday with our shopping tips for getting the best deals and discounts on designer bags, clothes, jewelry, shoes, accessories and beauty products. Which stores offer Black Friday's top fashion and beauty deals? Nordstrom, Intermix, JcPenney, Target and Bloomingale's all make the cut for Black Friday door-buster discounts worth shopping for. Plus: Get Black Friday tips on how to surf the racks on the most chaotic shopping day of the year.