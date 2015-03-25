Birthday Party Recipes

3 of 4 Anita Calero

Tiramisu Cake

Serves 8



1 box (18.25 oz.) yellow cake mix

4 egg yolks

1/3 cup plus 1 tbsp confectioners' sugar, divided

1/3 cup sweet marsala wine

½ cup chilled heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla

2 containers (8 oz. each) mascarpone cheese, softened

1 cup cold espresso or strong coffee

1 cup grated dark chocolate, divided

1 pkg.(3 oz.) store-bought ladyfingers (about 24)



Heat oven to 350°F. Coat two 8-inch round baking pans with nonstick cooking spray. Bake cake in both pans according to package directions, then cool completely.



In small bowl with electric beater, beat egg yolks and 1/3 cup confectioners' sugar until mixture is thick and pale yellow, about 2 minutes. Whisk in marsala.



Place bowl with egg-and-sugar mixture over saucepan of simmering water, and whisk until mixture reaches 160°F. Remove from heat and cool.



In small bowl with electric beater, beat heavy cream until frothy. Add vanilla and remaining 1 tbsp confectioners' sugar, and continue beating until soft peaks form.



Place mascarpone in large bowl, then fold in egg-and-sugar mixture to incorporate completely. Follow by gently folding in freshly whipped cream.



Slice one of the cooled cakes into two layers horizontally. (Freeze remaining cake to use later.)



Place first cake layer on cake plate. Brush layer with 1/3 cup espresso. Spread 1/3 of whipped cream mixture over that, then sprinkle with 1/3 cup grated chocolate. Top with other cake layer and repeat the layering of ingredients, finishing off with some cream and grated chocolate.



Press ladyfingers gently into side of cake so that they stand upright and are evenly spaced around its perimeter. Cover cake with plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 8 hours or, if possible, overnight.