New Year's Eve Hair Idea: A Soft Chignon Like Elizabeth Banks!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 29, 2013 @ 10:15 am

If you're going out for New Year's Eve, a hairstyle that looks fabulous and holds up throughout the entire night is key. Take Elizabeth Banks' voluminous updo -- the style is a chic complement to both sparkly dresses and polished pantsuits alike, and thanks to the slightly-tousled effect, it actually ends up looking better as the night goes on. Her hairstylist Matthew Monzon wanted to make the star's red lip the focal point, so he kept any loose wisps swept back off the face. To get the look, Monzon worked Davines This Is a Sea Salt Spray ($27; davines.com) onto damp hair, using his fingers to twist sections while blow-drying. He then wrapped hair around a half-inch curling iron, picking sections at random for a more tousled appeal. Once securing the sides with bobby pins, he pulled back the top portion, creating an edgy, high-volume effect. To finish, Monzon told us, “I chose random bits and began twisting and pulling the hair out loosely to create a more undone texture.” 

Jewel’s Asymmetrical Updo

For a fresh take on a classic updo, try Jewel’s romantic, side-sweeping chignon. To achieve this elegant style, hairstylist Nikki Lee first created texture by setting curls throughout the singer’s hair, which she later softened by combing through with a large paddle brush. After giving her roots a lift with UNITE Expanda Dust ($27; unitehair.com), Lee began constructing the low chignon by tying hair into loose knots while pinning and tucking strands onto one side. “To finish off this look, I wanted to sculpt soft Hollywood waves throughout the left side while keeping the right side clean and sleek,” she told us. A final spritz of hairspray helped lock strands in place.

Sarah Hyland's Side-Swept Waves

To score loose, party-ready waves like Sarah Hyland, hairstylist Ryan Richman recommends applying Living Proof Prime Style Extender ($20; livingproof.com) to damp hair before blow-drying to secure night-long results. After anchoring locks to one side with a deep side-part, use a 1-inch curling iron to coil hair section by section in the same direction. Then, “gently brush out your curl into a uniformed wave,” he said. Pin hair behind one ear to achieve the star’s dramatic, side-swept appeal.

Julianne Moore’s Sleek Ponytail

To transform a casual hair staple into an evening-friendly look, slick strands into a chic, center-parted ponytail like Julianne Moore. Celebrity stylist Oscar Blandi prepped for the sleek style by applying his frizz-taming Instant Glossing Cream ($21; ulta.com) on damp hair to ensure a silky, smooth blowout. For the same low-slung look, tie your pony an inch or so above the nape of the neck, wrapping hair around the base and securing with a bobby pin for added polish.

Connie Britton’s Hollywood Waves

The 'Nashville' star caused plenty of hair envy at the 2013 Emmy Awards, and with the right tools and technique, you can flaunt the same voluminous waves. To prep for long-lasting volume, hairstylist Creighton Bowan applied Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) all over wet hair before blow-drying with a paddle brush. To make her waves, he used a half-inch curling iron to wind sections, using pin curls to set the style. To add a final touch of “disheveled elegance” to the Veronica Lake-inspired tresses, Bowan told us, “I brushed out her curls with a large paddle brush and then backcombed parts of her hair with a really wide-toothed comb.”

Scarlett Johansson’s Loose Chignon

For a new way to look effortlessly glamorous, get inspired by Scarlett Johansson's perfectly tousled updo. Celebrity hair guru Oribe wrapped hair around a 2-inch curling iron, relying on his Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray ($39; oribe.com) for a frizz-free canvas. After brushing through the curls, he pulled hair into one big knot at the nape of the neck, allowing pieces to fall naturally around her face for a messy, undone finish.

Taylor Schilling's Soft Curls

To evoke a classic red carpet hairstyle like Taylor Schilling's, stylist Ryan Tygstad began by spritzing Tigi Bed Head Superstar Queen for a Day Thickening Spray ($19; ulta.com), concentrating on the roots to add lift before blow-drying. For "soft, elegant movement," Tygstad created loose waves with a large curling iron. A final mist of finishing spray enhanced her smooth, lustrous shine.

Elizabeth Banks' Voluminous Updo

