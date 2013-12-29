New Year's Eve Hair Idea: A Soft Chignon Like Elizabeth Banks!

If you're going out for New Year's Eve, a hairstyle that looks fabulous and holds up throughout the entire night is key. Take Elizabeth Banks' voluminous updo -- the style is a chic complement to both sparkly dresses and polished pantsuits alike, and thanks to the slightly-tousled effect, it actually ends up looking better as the night goes on. Her hairstylist Matthew Monzon wanted to make the star's red lip the focal point, so he kept any loose wisps swept back off the face. To get the look, Monzon worked Davines This Is a Sea Salt Spray ($27; davines.com) onto damp hair, using his fingers to twist sections while blow-drying. He then wrapped hair around a half-inch curling iron, picking sections at random for a more tousled appeal. Once securing the sides with bobby pins, he pulled back the top portion, creating an edgy, high-volume effect. To finish, Monzon told us, “I chose random bits and began twisting and pulling the hair out loosely to create a more undone texture.”

