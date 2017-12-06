The Best Party Hairstyles to Wear this Holiday Season

There's no better excuse than the holiday season to break out of your self-inflicted hair rut by road-testing a new style. Think about it: Your friend's intimate Secret Santa gift-exchange, or your company's annual party are two of the many occasions you'll be attending that call for you to spend a little extra time on your hair instead of resorting to the usual air-dried waves you rely on during the workweek.

Don't know where to start? The red carpet is full of hairstyle inspiration, whether you want to wear your strands down or try your hand at an updo to really switch things up. From Rihanna's high half-up half-down ponytail to Gigi Hadid's side-swept, retro waves, these styles are easy to recreate at home, as long as your willing to add a few more minutes to your styling session.

Here, we have the best celebrity party hairstyles that are perfect for every event on your cal this holiday season.

