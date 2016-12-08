8 Kisses from Iconic Holiday Movies That We'll Never Forget

Ahh the holidays: the perfect cuddling weather, romantic twinkling lights everywhere you go, and plenty of feel-good movies running on a loop on cable TV for you and your honey to watch together. There's a magical feeling in the air this time of year, and even if you don't believe in Santa Claus, you can't deny that there's truly something special about the holiday season.

Not only is the season itself super romantic, but the movies released around this time (or at least those of the rom-com variety) help bring that romantic magic to light. From everyone and your dad's favorite Christmas movie, Elf, to your grandma's go-to, It's a Wonderful Life, there are so many holiday kisses, you'll want to grab a sprig of mistletoe and hang it over the next person you see. You know what they say, "love actually, is all around."

Whether it's Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, or any holiday in between, this season is the perfect time to make your move, seize the day, and seal the deal with your crush, or just get super romantic with the person you love coming home to every day.

Get inspired by the best holiday kisses on screen. Scroll down below to see some of our all-time favorites.

Elf, 2003

"I'm in love, I'm in love, and I don't care who knows it!!!," might be one of the most quoted lines from a movie of all time (don't quote us on that). Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf warmed hearts everywhere, and Zooey Deschanel as a moody blonde gets us every time. Their first date and kiss was so sweet, as was the rest of this Christmas classic.

The Holiday, 2006

When Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz's characters do a home swap over the holidays, both meet men and fall in love—a Christmas miracle! Diaz falls for Winslet's brother, played by Jude Law, a single dad with two adorable little girls. Seriously, how can anyone resist that.

Love Actually, 2003

Is it really even the holiday season if you don't watch Love Actually at least once? Hugh Grant's portrayal of the Prime Minister is incredible (we still love that dance scene), and Martine McCutcheon stole hearts as Natalie, a Downing Street employee with a bit of a potty mouth, but who Grant can't seem to get enough of. They finally kiss backstage at her nephew's holiday school musical. 

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 2003

Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town accidentally discovers Christmas Town and almost ruins the holiday, before realizing his mistake that Christmas and Halloween don't combine very well. Along the way, Sally, a rag doll woman, falls in love with Jack, who finally realizes her feelings, as well as his own at the end of the movie. We love a good, creepy, Tim Burton love story. 

It's a Wonderful Life, 1946

In the Christmas movie of all Christmas movies, James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a man who sacrificed his dreams for his family. Just when George is ready to take his life, a guardian angel comes down and shows him what his community of Bedford Falls would look like if he had never been born (hint: not so good). He returns to his family at the end of the film, a changed man, scooping up his wife Mary, played by Donna Reed, in an embrace and a kiss, giving the movie the happy ending it deserves.

The Holiday, 2006

Jack Black and Kate Winslet may make an unlikely couple in this movie, but we're so into it. He's so cute and kind-hearted! And she's Kate Winslet! Although it takes a bit for them to come together, thanks to Black's cheating girlfriend, and Winslet's unrequited love for a co-worker, when they do it's magical, just like the holiday season. 

Love Actually, 2003

Of all the plotlines in this movie, Sam and Joanna's is by far the best. Young love is just too cute to resist! Sam (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) has been crushing on Joanna (Olivia Olson) the entire movie, and finally works up the courage to kiss her after chasing her down in London's Heathrow airport. Oh also, Joanna grew up to be gorgeous, so there's that.

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

"I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." Need we say more?

