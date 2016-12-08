8 Kisses from Iconic Holiday Movies That We'll Never Forget

Ahh the holidays: the perfect cuddling weather, romantic twinkling lights everywhere you go, and plenty of feel-good movies running on a loop on cable TV for you and your honey to watch together. There's a magical feeling in the air this time of year, and even if you don't believe in Santa Claus, you can't deny that there's truly something special about the holiday season.

Not only is the season itself super romantic, but the movies released around this time (or at least those of the rom-com variety) help bring that romantic magic to light. From everyone and your dad's favorite Christmas movie, Elf, to your grandma's go-to, It's a Wonderful Life, there are so many holiday kisses, you'll want to grab a sprig of mistletoe and hang it over the next person you see. You know what they say, "love actually, is all around."

VIDEO: Perfect Holiday Gift Ideas For Every Man in Your Life

Whether it's Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, or any holiday in between, this season is the perfect time to make your move, seize the day, and seal the deal with your crush, or just get super romantic with the person you love coming home to every day.

RELATED: 12 Non-Ugly Sweaters for Your Ugly Holiday Sweater Party

Get inspired by the best holiday kisses on screen. Scroll down below to see some of our all-time favorites.