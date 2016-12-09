10 Holiday Hostess Beauty Gifts That Aren't a Bottle of Wine

Erin Lukas
Dec 09, 2016 @ 5:00 am

A nice wine is always a foolproof gift to bring to a party, but once the guests are gone, so is the bottle. Instead, treat the hostess to some well-deserved beauty R & R once the festivities are over. From sets loaded with everything she’ll need for an at-home spa day, to scented candles that could serve as home accents for her next party, there’s a bevy of options to give your hostesses this holiday season. Here, we have ten beauty sets to give that are guaranteed to earn you a spot on every future guest list.

1 of 10

This Works The Big Sleep Set 

Once the party’s over, a good night’s sleep will be your exhausted hostess’ top priority. The pillow spray, night oil, bath soak, and sleep balm in this collection of sleep aids are packed with relaxing lavender, vetiver, and chamomile to ensure your hostess clocks in enough Z’s.

This Works $130
2 of 10

Drybar Merry Mini Must-Haves Blowout Extending Essentials To Go

If working the room has left your hostess in need of a style refresh, this trio of dry stylers will do just the trick. Bonus: They’re the perfect size for her to take along to future holiday parties she’ll be attending.

Drybar $29
3 of 10

Fresh Black Tea Age-Delay Traditions

Planning a party is a lot of work, so chances are your hostess hasn’t had enough time to keep up with her regular skincare routine. This set of essentials from Fresh is suitable for every skin type and will make getting back into the swing of things easy post-festivities.

Fresh $98
4 of 10

Kiehls Creme De Corps Collection 

This nourishing body wash and lotion will give the gift of smooth, hydrated skin all winter long.

Kiehl's $58
5 of 10

Murad Party Perfect Skincare Set 

Your hostess’ party may have wrapped up, but the festive season is just getting started. This Murad collection of an eye cream, sunscreen, and moisturizer will serve as her skincare prep for all of the holiday parties she’ll be attending.

Murad $68
6 of 10

Aromatherapy Associates Pure Indulgence Kit 

To help your hostess de-stress, this kit is stocked with all the essential oil-infused products one needs to unwind including bath oil, body oil, body wash, and candle.

Aromatherapy Associates $65
7 of 10

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic 5-Piece Kit 

Whatever your hostess’ current skin issue may be, there’s a mask in this set that will cure it.

Peter Thomas Roth $75
8 of 10

Senteurs D'Orient Ma'amoul Soap Set 

This trio of dessert-inspired handmade soaps would make a delicious addition to any bathroom vanity.

$43
9 of 10

Voluspa Maison Blanc Two-Wick Tin Candle Trio

A trio of chic candles that will help set the mood for future parties to come. 

Voluspa $40
10 of 10

Bully 1803 Pommade Concrète balm

When it comes to hand creams, Bully 1803's tube is the Rolls-Royce of formulas. Infused with shea butter and chamomile water, the historic French beauty brand's cream is the perfect ancedote for hands and feet exhausted from doing hostess duty. 

$50

