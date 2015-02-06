Beauty Gifts They'll Love Under $100

Feb 06, 2015 @ 5:33 pm
Tarte Clutch The Spirit Lipgloss Set
Tarte Clutch The Spirit Lipgloss Set

With eight nourishing shades to choose from, it’s a must-have collection for all of the lip gloss devotees in your life. The chic bonus clutch may even convince you to snatch one up for yourself. $32; ulta.com

Topshop Blush, Lip & Nail Kits
Topshop Blush, Lip, & Nail Kits

Score all of the grab-and-go makeup essentials she needs in an eye-catching pouch she’ll want to keep using. $10-$24; topshop.com

Stila Lip, Eyes & Cheek Palettes
Stila Lip, Eyes & Cheek Palettes
While the assortment of flattering shades are enough to unleash anyone’s inner makeup artist, the extra tips and tricks included with each collection will have her creating masterpieces in no time. $28-$29; stilacosmetics.com
Beauty Gifts under 100
Kardashian Beauty See You In Sequins Lip Gloss & Nail Polish Sets

In true Kardashian fashion, there’s no shortage of sparkle here. Start crossing shine fanatics off your shopping list with the trio’s party-perfect lip gloss and polish kits. $10; coming soon to ulta.com

Philosophy Snow Angel shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath
Philosophy Snow Angel shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath

Snowy weather or not, this 3-in-1 cleanser will whisk you off to a winter wonderland all year long. $17; philosophy.com

MAC Stroke of Midnight Lip Bag & Eye Palette
MAC Stroke of Midnight Lip Bag & Eye Palette

When it comes to shopping for the girl who has everything, MAC’s limited-edition holiday packages never disappoint. Plus, what’s better than a Stroke of Midnight theme to prep for New Year’s festivities to come? $40 each; maccosmetics.com

Dr. Brandt Get Your Glow on Holiday Kit
Dr. Brandt Get Your Glow on Holiday Kit

Give the gift of a flawless, glowing complexion for a holiday miracle-worker she won’t soon forget. $65; drbrandtskincare.com

e.l.f. Essential 14-Piece Nail Cube
e.l.f. Essential 14-Piece Nail Cube

Available in all kinds of fast-drying jewel-tones, neutrals and party-ready shades, it’s the ultimate addition to any nail guru’s collection. $10; eyeslipsface.com

Oribe Black & Gold Collection
Oribe Black & Gold Collection

Who wouldn’t want gorgeous hair for the holidays? Along with the body-building texurizing spray we know and love, get a whiff of the brand’s signature fragrance, perfect for refreshing strands on-the-go. $61; oribe.com

Avon Bubble Bath Mini & Skin So Soft Holiday Hand Cream
Avon Bubble Bath Mini & Skin So Soft Holiday Hand Cream

These sweet-smelling stocking-stuffers have the added bonus of being a total steal. $.99 each for handcream and bubble bath at avon.com

Benefit countdown to love advent calendar
Benefit countdown to love advent calendar

With lip glosses, cheek stains, face powders and more, we couldn’t think of a prettier way to get in the holiday spirit every day. $68; benefitcosmetics.com

Mally Holiday High Shine Liquid Lipstick Collection
Mally Holiday High Shine Liquid Lipstick Collection

Mally Roncal knows a thing or two about flawless lip wear. With a 3-in-1 formula that combines primer, lipstick, and lip gloss, give the gift of her time-saving expertise with a set of her go-to shades. $46; qvc.com

nails inc. Nail Polish Collection
nails inc. Best of British Nail Polish Collection

From classic nudes like Porchester Square to holiday-ready metallics like Westminster Abbey, help an anglophile show off her love of British heritage with shades named after London’s most iconic locations. $40; qvc.com

