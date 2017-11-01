These Makeup-Filled Advent Calendars Are the Reason For the Season

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 01, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

If you grew up in a household that abided by the Advent calendar every holiday season, you'll remember full well the excitement of opening up a piece of chocolate each day until the big day where all the presents were unloaded. The same idea still applies with beauty versions—instead of breaking your "good" streak with daily chocolate, you'll find makeup, skincare, body lotions, and more hiding behind each door.

Even if you're not observing Advent, it's a fun and creative way to replenish your makeup bag. Here, we rounded up 7 beauty-themed Advent calendars filled to the brim with makeup minis.

VIDEO: Make Your Own Christmas Advent Calendar

Charlotte Tilbury World of Charlotte's Legendary Parties

Digging through a spread of Charlotte Tilbury's amazing makeup and skincare lineup can be considered a party in and of itself, but each of these minis will definitely come in handy when it comes to putting on a festive face.

Charlotte Tilbury $200 SHOP NOW
Ciaté Mini Mani Month Nail Polish Set

Consider your nail polish arsenal for 2018 officially handled—each box houses either a nail treatment, base or top coat, nail tools, 19 mini bottles, and a full-sized lacquer in a shade exclusive to the holiday set.

Ciate $59 SHOP NOW
L'Occitane Advent Calendar

The holidays just got a little more merry and bright, thanks to L'Occitane's massive 24-piece set, which contains all your fragrance, skin, and bodycare needs to tough out the winter.

L'Occitane $69 SHOP NOW
Susanne Kaufmann Advent Calendar

Another day, another organic elixir. Each of these tiny boxes contains stress-relieving oils, skin serums, and even a vial of tea to make the winter months that much cozier.

Susanne Kaufmann $170 SHOP NOW
ASOS MAD Beauty Advent Calendar

This triangular-shaped calendar houses just about everything you need to fill your makeup bag to its breaking point, along with some fun extras.

ASOS $18 SHOP NOW
NYX Lippie Countdown Advent Calendar

Why choose just one lipstick when you can have 24? Swatch the respective baker's dozens of nude, red, or bright purple shades until you find your most-flattering hue.

NYX $66 SHOP NOW
Atelier Cologne Advent Calendar

That partridge in a pear tree has some pretty stiff competition against this 24-piece fragrance set, which comes jam-packed with enough options to let you sample a different scent each day of the month, if you're so inclined.

Atelier Cologne $49 SHOP NOW

