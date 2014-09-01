Start the Year Off Right with Our Back to School Picks!

Sarah Walter
Sep 01, 2014 @ 10:30 am

However daunting the end of summer is, heading back-to-school allows you a chance to start anew. On the top of our lists for the school year: fun accessories for kids that will help them stay organized and on top of their game. Most importantly, the picks will help you stay stress free throughout the semester.

Some items may lean on the more practical side, but all have a fun twist, like LensCrafters' new Disney eyewear collection that ensures they'll be able to see the blackboard, or bright personalized notebooks that will liven up their days and may actually inspire them to take notes. Set the stage for a great school year with supplies sure to make them the coolest kid in class!

Click through our gallery to shop our picks!

 

 

Eleni’s Color Me! School Cookie Gift Tin

$35; elenis.com
Tiny Prints Labels

Tiny Prints Dino Name Labels ($15/30; tinyprints.com)
Tiny Prints Super Allegiance: Vanilla Name Labels ($15/30; tinyprints.com)
Bright Notebooks

Sugar Paper Large Polka Dot Notebook in Pink ($26; sugarpaper.com)
Minnie & Emma Best Ideas Ever Covered Notepads ($48; minnieandemma.com)
Minnie & Emma Noted Covered Notepads ($48; minnieandemma.com)
Crewcuts Accessories

Kids Herschel Supply Co. for Crewcuts Settlement Backpack ($55; jcrew.com)
Girls’ LOL Bobby Pins ($13; jcrew.com)
Kids’ Happy Jackson My Very Healthy Snack Box ($10; jcrew.com)
Tattly Circus Set

$15; tattly.com
Alphabet Bags

Book Worm ($22; alphabetbags.com)
Drama Queen ($22; alphabetbags.com)
Baublebar Emoticharms

$25; baublebar.com
Ban.do Notebook and Pencil Case

Ban.do Get it Together Pencil Case ($12; shopbando.com)
Ban.do Rough Draft Notebook ($9; shopbando.com)
LensCrafters Disney Collection

LensCrafters Tinkerbell Glasses in Tortoise($100; lenscrafters.com for stores)
LensCrafters Minnie Glasses in Black/Pink ($100; lenscrafters.com for stores)
Sugar Paper 2015 Kate Desk Calendar

$56; sugarpaper.com
Printstagram Mini Stickers

Make your summer memories into stickers ($15/250; printstagr.am).

