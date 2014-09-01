Start the Year Off Right with Our Back to School Picks!

However daunting the end of summer is, heading back-to-school allows you a chance to start anew. On the top of our lists for the school year: fun accessories for kids that will help them stay organized and on top of their game. Most importantly, the picks will help you stay stress free throughout the semester.

Some items may lean on the more practical side, but all have a fun twist, like LensCrafters' new Disney eyewear collection that ensures they'll be able to see the blackboard, or bright personalized notebooks that will liven up their days and may actually inspire them to take notes. Set the stage for a great school year with supplies sure to make them the coolest kid in class!

Click through our gallery to shop our picks!