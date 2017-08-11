Stylish Sneakers to Kick Off Back-to-School Season

We're in the last month of summer and back-to-school season is right around the corner, so there's no better time than now to pick up a fresh pair of sneakers. If the idea of back-to-school sneakers resurfaces memories of light-up soles and Velcro closures, know that there are tons of modern adult styles that will get you just as excited as the kiddie versions you once loved.

Truth be told, this rings true now more than ever: After the athleisure trend took off, stylish sneakers have become a mainstay and designers like Dolce Vita and Cole Haan are turning out eye-grabbing styles—there are even celebrity designed sneakers like the Kendall + Kylie platforms (the good news is, unlike Kanye's Yeezy Boost 350s, you can actually get your hands on feet in them.)

So whether you're heading off to next semester or taking your little ones to the school drop-off line, these kicks will make kissing summer goodbye a little bit easier.