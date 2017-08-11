Stylish Sneakers to Kick Off Back-to-School Season

Alexandra DeRosa (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Aug 11, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

We're in the last month of summer and back-to-school season is right around the corner, so there's no better time than now to pick up a fresh pair of sneakers. If the idea of back-to-school sneakers resurfaces memories of light-up soles and Velcro closures, know that there are tons of modern adult styles that will get you just as excited as the kiddie versions you once loved.

VIDEO: 30 Sneakers In 60 Seconds

 

Truth be told, this rings true now more than ever: After the athleisure trend took off, stylish sneakers have become a mainstay and designers like Dolce Vita and Cole Haan are turning out eye-grabbing styles—there are even celebrity designed sneakers like the Kendall + Kylie platforms (the good news is, unlike Kanye's Yeezy Boost 350s, you can actually get your hands on feet in them.)

So whether you're heading off to next semester or taking your little ones to the school drop-off line, these kicks will make kissing summer goodbye a little bit easier.

1 of 15 Courtesy

PRIMURY

$176 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

KENDALL + KYLIE

$135 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

COMMON PROJECTS

$432 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY X CONVERSE CHUCK TAYLOR

$125 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

DOLCE VITA

$60 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
6 of 15

Kendall + Kylie

$130 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

COLE HAAN

$200 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

OPENING CEREMONY

$175 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

MARC JACOBS

$118 (originally $295) SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

VINCE

$295 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

MANGO

$40 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

DOLCE VITA

$120 SHOP NOW
13 of 15

ATM by Anthony Thomas Melillo

$395 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

DOLCE VITA

$100 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

MANGO

$60 SHOP NOW

