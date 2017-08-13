Heels You Can Actually Wear to School Without Click-Clacking Down the Halls

Believe it or not, it's back-to-school season. If you want to hit the halls with a fresh, more dressed-up attitude, try incorporating a low block heel into your look.

We know what you're thinking: You don't want to be one of those girls who wears sky-high stilettos to school and can barely make it to and from where she needs to go—that only works in Mean Girls (above). A block heel boot or shoe, however, will keep you from click-clacking your way down the hall. And for the first day of your new year, it may just be the pick-me-up (no pun intended) you need.