Heels You Can Actually Wear to School Without Click-Clacking Down the Halls

Alexandra DeRosa (text) and Kim Duong (market)
Aug 13, 2017

Believe it or not, it's back-to-school season. If you want to hit the halls with a fresh, more dressed-up attitude, try incorporating a low block heel into your look.

We know what you're thinking: You don't want to be one of those girls who wears sky-high stilettos to school and can barely make it to and from where she needs to go—that only works in Mean Girls (above). A block heel boot or shoe, however, will keep you from click-clacking your way down the hall. And for the first day of your new year, it may just be the pick-me-up (no pun intended) you need.

1 of 10 Courtesy

DOLCE VITA

$180 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

FABRIZIO VITI

$650 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

SAM EDELMAN

$120 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

FRANCES VALENTINE

$425 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

BP.

$80 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

FRANCES VALENTINE

$125 (originally $375) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

SARTO BY FRANCO SARTO

$119 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

FRANCES VALENTINE

$145 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

VINCE CAMUTO

$160 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

ERDEM

$245 (originally $614) SHOP NOW

