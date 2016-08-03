7 Quintessential Back-to-School Movies to Binge-Watch in August 

Universal/Courtesy of The Everett Collection
“Bueller… Bueller…” it’s almost time to settle in for back to school. To get in the spirit of classrooms and cafeterias, let’s revisit a bit of teenaged drama via the likes of Molly Ringwald and Olivia Newton-John’s iconic roles, shall we? Or even revel in the life lessons we learned from Robin Williams and Matthew Broderick? Whether you are returning to academia or you’re simply down for a dose of nostalgia, these seven quintessential school films are August must-sees.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement