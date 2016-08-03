7 Quintessential Back-to-School Movies to Binge-Watch in August 

Don a Pink Lady jacket with Rizzo and sing along with the gang in one of the highest grossing musical films to date (more than $181 million domestically). Grease made song and dance on film more popular than anyone ever anticipated, and continues to inspire pleather-pant envy. Danny and Sandy’s summer-lovin-turned-full-fledged romance has also graced (or is that greased?) Broadway’s stage, premiering in 1972 then again for two revivals in 1994 and 2007. It was also featured live on TV this year featuring Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit, Vanessa Hudgens, and more.