3 Lunchbox Packing Tips From Lifestyle Guru @valleybrinkroad

If you're one of @valleybrinkroad's 83.3K followers, then you're probably just as obsessed with her Instagram stories as we are. In case you're not familiar, Barrett Prendergast is the woman behind the 'gram feed, and she's a caterer, floral designer, gift-making extraordinaire, and the founder of her own company. Her website offers a wide array of gift baskets and gorgeous flower arrangements for purchase, as well as her journal and all the pretty little details of each event she's catered or provided blooms for, including ones with Marc Jacobs, Jenni Kayne, Loeffler Randall, and Ariel Gordon Jewelry.

In addition to running her own business, the lifestyle expert is also Mom to an almost-three-year-old, so it's safe to say she's never not busy. But, alas, Prendergast somehow manages to keep us filled in on her daily happenings via her Insta stories, which we make sure to watch every day. She posts everything from meal ideas (including the recipes!), weekly farmers market trips, restaurant outings, endless floral inspiration, and her adorable son, Costa.

One of our favorite things she details in her stories are the lunchbox meal ideas she packs for Costa. They are always fun and nutritious, and—most importantly for a kid—never boring. So, to help you prepare for the hectic back-to-school season that is looming ever nearer, we chatted with Prendergast to get her best tips on packing a lunchbox that your kid will love. Read below for three things she always keeps in mind when preparing her son's lunch.