Backpacks So Cute You'll Wish You Were Going Back To School

With Labor Day weekend upon us, it's officially back-to-school time! Many have already headed back to the classroom, and those who haven't will be next week. If you're a parent (or a student yourself), there's no doubt that all things school related have been on your mind, from finishing summer homework to shopping for clothes and supplies.

One of the most important items a student needs when starting the new school year is a backpack, which essentially will house each and every thing they bring to class. There are endless options out there: different styles and shapes and patterns, so picking one out can be kind of overwhelming.

To make things a bit easier during this busy time of year, we rounded up 10 of the cutest packs out there. This list includes a mix of bags that both kids and teens will love. And just a warning, you may want 'em too. Read on to see our picks and where to buy them!

H&M

Got a girly-girl on your hands? This pink bag with sparkly polka dots, a fluffy pom pom, and gold zipper details will be a perfect fit.

available at H&M $18
SOCIETY6

We are kiiind of obsessed with this pink-and-green palm print pack from online art retailer Society6, which just launched backpacks earlier this month. The bags come in the site's most popular designs and are one size fits all, featuring a roomy front pocket and built-in 15-inch laptop pocket.

available at Society6 $69
Robot Backpack

If your child is a bit of a techy, they'll love this adorable backpack from children's furniture and accessories store The Land of Nod. We love that cute little robot face!

available at The Land of Nod $30
POTTERY BARN KIDS

Rainbows and unicorns? We're sold, and we think your kiddo will be, too. This whimsical-patterned backpack from Pottery Barn Kids comes in a Pre-K size (above) as well as a large size, and there's even an option for personalization with sewn-on lettering. 

available at Pottery Barn Kids $30
STATE BAGS X STAR WARS

For any kid who's obsessed with Star Wars, this backpack collection is their dream come true. STATE Bags' latest collaboration features the iconic movie franchise and includes this Darth Vader bag as well as Storm Trooper and R2-D2-inspired designs. Plus, for every STATE bag purchased, the company hand-delivers a fully stocked backpack to a child in need in the U.S., so they're as charitable as they are cute.

available at State Bags $95
STATE BAGS X ROCKETS OF AWESOME

Your student will be the center of attention with this bright and shiny pack. We love the space cadet vibes! This pick is from another STATE Bag collaboration, this time with kids' clothing site Rockets of Awesome.

available at State Bags $48
HERSCHEL SUPPLY CO.

At one point or another, a lot of kids (and let's be honest—adults, too!) go through a camo phase. If that's your child's M.O. this year, this bag will be the perfect style for them.

available at Herschel $60
VINEYARD VINES

We love the bright, colorful whale pattern of this cute bag from Vineyard Vines. This is another one that comes with the option for custom monogramming, and there is also a lunchbox available in the same pattern!

available at Vineyard Vines $68
JANSPORT

Having gone through years and years of school ourselves, we can tell you that you can really never go wrong with a classic JanSport. They're durable and sturdy, and they come in just about any color or pattern your kid could hope for!

available at JanSport $65
TARGET

Target is widely known as a back-to-school paradise of sorts because they have just about everything you could need, including backpacks, of course. We love this simple black-and-white striped one from Bueno.

available at Target $21

