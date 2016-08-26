5 Chic Planners That Will Help You Stay Organized in Style

Back to school season is high time for goal-setting and feeling motivated to work hard and stay organized. The fresh start potential is close to New Year's Day peak levels, and we're never more prepared to hit the books and stay on track than we are come September. We might say it every semester, but this time we really are keeping all of our meetings, events, classes, and tests in order all year-round. Or we're at least going to give it our best shot.

We're starting in the right direction with a fresh agenda ... literally. A pretty planner is the best motivation to keep our ducks in a row and we've rounded up five of the most stunning schedules to carry with you this school year below.