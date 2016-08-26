5 Chic Planners That Will Help You Stay Organized in Style

Courtesy
Lindsay Dolak
Aug 26, 2016 @ 11:30 am

Back to school season is high time for goal-setting and feeling motivated to work hard and stay organized. The fresh start potential is close to New Year's Day peak levels, and we're never more prepared to hit the books and stay on track than we are come September. We might say it every semester, but this time we really are keeping all of our meetings, events, classes, and tests in order all year-round. Or we're at least going to give it our best shot.

We're starting in the right direction with a fresh agenda ... literally. A pretty planner is the best motivation to keep our ducks in a row and we've rounded up five of the most stunning schedules to carry with you this school year below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co.

This 17-month agenda ($34, riflepaperco.com) is cute and floral, but edgy touches like darker hues and a gold foil accents elevate it out of high school sweet and into real world chic.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Ferme à Papier

A black-and-white marble design adds cool girl dimension to this yearless planner ($27.50, fermeapapier.com). That's right. You can start scheduling whenever you want without worrying about starting on or after a certain day. It's your life and you'll plan if you want to ... maybe.

3 of 5 Courtesy

Paper Source

Get right to the point with a productivity planner ($25; papersource.com). What looks like a simple book is actually full of inspiring quotes to keep you pushing (and planning) through those weeks that feel much longer than seven days.

4 of 5 Courtesy

Smythson

Who among us organization obsessives hasn't lusted over a classic Smythson agenda ($240; smythson.com)? The truly classic leather-bound books are as resilient as they are stunning, and a bright fuchsia shade makes you want to carry it with you at all times.

5 of 5 Courtesy

Ban.do

Even on our most organized days, some things are bound to fall through. This planner ($28; bando.com) serves up a helpful reminder to take it easy and slow, which can make all the difference on our craziest days.

