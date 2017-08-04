Charitable Kids Clothing Lines to Support While Back-to-School Shopping

Courtesy Colored Organics
Courtney Higgs
Aug 04, 2017

Back-to-school shopping can be overwhelming, but not nearly as overwhelming as struggling just to get by. Every single day, people right here at home and across the globe are plagued with obstacles that affect their lives and the lives of their families. If facing crowds at the mall is currently your biggest concern, then you're probably a lot more fortunate than you think.

Although scrambling to get the youngsters' school attire all set can sometimes feel like a drag, one way to make the process a little more fulfilling is to support companies that serve a greater purpose. Here, find five kids clothing lines to shop this back-to-school season that will not only keep you kids looking cool as they head back to school, but also help those in need.

Colored Organics

This adorable kids clothing is made from 100% organic, fair trade cotton. They never use sweatshops or child labor and 50% of all purchases goes toward building an orphanage for homeless children in India. So, while you're outfitting your little ones for the new school year, you'll also be helping to provide hope for those across the globe. Win, win!

Shop the look: Bexley Striped Tee, $34; Viva Capris, $13 (originally $18); Ryder Beach Hoodie, $38; Bruin Board Shorts, $24 (originally $34)

 

 

Krochet Kids

Krocket Kids provides life-changing opportunities to women in Gulu, Uganda and Lima, Peru by offering work to the impoverished people who comprise those communities. Women come to the local facilities to work and ultimately have the chance to  re-shape their families' futures. With each purchase, you're introduced to the woman who made your product and also invited to visit her online profile to learn more about her.

Shop the look: Pocket Zip Hoodie, $50; The Tyler Scarf, $22; The Teddy Cap, $24

Toms

At this point, the Toms One for One model is an iconic one in the retail industry. And although they've evolved well beyond producing and donating their signature canvas shoes, footwear is still a huge part of their business and their philanthropic efforts. Snag a pair of shoes for your child and take comfort knowing that a child in need will receive a pair, too.

Shop the look: Charcoal Herringbone Tiny Classics, $36; Birch Burlap Youth Lenny Sneakers, $45; Bee Kind Youth Classics, $42

Lemlem

Supermodel Liya Kebede launched this brand to empower traditional weavers in her native Ethiopia. Purchasing any item—including children's clothing to round-out your kids' back to school wardrobes—means five percent of the cost will be donated to The Lemlem Foundation, which promotes access to healthcare and economic opportunities for African women.

Shop the look: Addis Shift Dress, $100; Tara Short Sleeve Hoodie, $165; Mesfin Pants, $95

KIDBOX

So, this one isn't a clothing line. It's actually a box service that pulls from your favorite brands like Diesel, Adidas, DKNY and 7 For All Mankind to offer specially curated packages of brand new clothing your kiddos will love. You'll receive a shipment of 5-7 items selected for your little one based on a style quiz that accounts for everything from his or her favorite activities, colors they love, and even specific personality traits. Keep what you like and return the rest within 7 days—the max you'll pay for a box is $98. The best part? For every KIDBOX purchased, a new clothing item is donated to a child in need. 

