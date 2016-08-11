The Best Kids Backpacks for a Stylish School Year

What's that intoxicating fragrance in the air? Is that the scent of freshly sharpened No. 2 pencils, crisp notebooks, and brand spankin' new lunch boxes? Could it be that the first day of school is right around the corner already?!

Summer came and went in the blink of an eye, and it's time to start gathering those lunch recipes, desk necessities, and back-to-school accessories. Trading in beach towels for backpacks might seem sigh-worthy, but fresh gear is enough to make anyone excited for afternoons of art and biology. Ensure your little ones make a stylish splash with one of the trendy new knapsacks below.