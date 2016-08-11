The Best Kids Backpacks for a Stylish School Year

Courtesy
Sydney Mondry
Aug 11, 2016 @ 6:30 am

What's that intoxicating fragrance in the air? Is that the scent of freshly sharpened No. 2 pencils, crisp notebooks, and brand spankin' new lunch boxes? Could it be that the first day of school is right around the corner already?! 

Summer came and went in the blink of an eye, and it's time to start gathering those lunch recipes, desk necessities, and back-to-school accessories. Trading in beach towels for backpacks might seem sigh-worthy, but fresh gear is enough to make anyone excited for afternoons of art and biology. Ensure your little ones make a stylish splash with one of the trendy new knapsacks below. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

"The Kane" Backpack

We love this mulitcolored colorblocked design from STATE bags. For every bag purchased, STATE will donate a fully stocked backpack to an American child in need.

$55; barneys.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mini Voyager Backpack

Bring a bit of summer into the classroom with this breezy roadtrip-inspired print. 

$110; lesportsac.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Old Skool II Backpack

Go for a bold back-to-class look with neon blue palm fronds.

$35; vans.com

 

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Large Colorblock Backpack

This pop art-printed rucksack boasts two roomy main compartments, which makes it the perfect carry-all for books, snacks, and sports gear.

$98; verabradley.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Kånken Mini Backpack

This colorful napsack from celebrated Scandinavian company Fjällräven can be worn as a bacpack or tote, thanks to convertible straps.

$65; fjallraven.us

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Heritage Backpack

A funky polkadot pattern kicks neutral colors up a notch.

$40; shop.herschelsupply.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Kids' Kitty Backpack

This cute kitty backpack puts a positive spin on being the teacher's pet. (And how adorable is that "meow" zipper?)

$60; jcrew.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!