10 Chic Pleated Skirts For Back-to-School and Beyond  

Taylor Davies
Jul 30, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

There are some fashion pieces we’ll forever associate with back-to-school shopping: plaid shirts, leather loafers, backpacks, and, perhaps most of all, pleated skirts. But while once the exclusive territory of prep school girls, this feminine cut has gotten an elevated (and elongated!) makeover recently by way of big name brands. Gucci put a eclectic, granny-chic spin on the design with a foiled gold midi at its Resort 2016 show; Fall 2016 fashion week saw the folded finish on pencil skirts at 3.1 Phillip Lim. At Balenciaga, the autumn offerings included calf-grazing cherry red versions anchored by punky platform boots.

To ensure your own pleated skirt feels just as fresh, avoid expected pairings, like button-up shirts and plaid pullovers. Instead, look to the catwalk for inspiring ways to mix and match—think metallic material worn with printed knits, or silky pleats offset with oversized outerwear—or simply play up the silhouette's inherent femininity with a casual T-shirt and bomber jacket. As the temperature drops, layer with chunky cable knits and tights for a coed-cool look.

RELATED: The Best Trends for Back to School

But first, you’ll need the right style to start with. Below, 10 worth checking out now.

Diane von Furstenberg

The graphic zig-zag on this Diane von Furstenberg skirt is striking enough to make a tucked-in white T-shirt more special.

Diane von Furstenberg available at net-a-porter.com $400
Zara

Juxtapose the high shine factor of this metallic piece with something casual, like a grey crewneck sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Zara available at zara.com $70
H&M

This affordable H&M skirt will save you extra cash for cashmere sweaters and leather ankle boots.

H&M available at hm.com $40
Topshop

This lace midi from Topshop is begging to be worn with ballet flats.

Topshop available at topshop.com $130
Tibi

With a few quiet changes (we’ve got some ideas here) this swishy Tibi skirt goes straight from your desk to drinks.

Tibi available at net-a-porter.com $795
Aritzia

A pleated knit skirt is the coziest way to embrace this trend. To keep the casual fabric from feeling too slouchy, pair with a silky blouse.

Aritzia available at aritzia.com $195
Gucci

With its punchy fire engine shade and unique script print, this Gucci number instantly elevates an outfit of basics.

Gucci available at net-a-porter.com $1890
Whistles

The color-blocking on this Whistles skirt is a fresh, fall-ready take on prep school style.

Whistles available at whistles.com $250
Christopher Kane

Paging Bianca Jagger! Dress this Studio 54-worthy design with a crop top and block heel mules for a night on the town; a chunky sweater and flats keep it brunch-level low key.

Christopher Kane available at brownsfashion.com $735
Mango

Velvet pleats? Yes please. The unexpected use of plush material makes this Mango mini skirt a great fall-to-winter transition piece.

Mango available at mango.com $25 (originally $50)

