7 Dorm Room Essentials You Can't Go To College Without

Although exciting, going away to college for the first time can be a scary and stressful experience. We've all been there, so we know how you're feeling right about now. You're probably wondering how you'll make new friends and worrying about starting classes, so the last thing you want to be thinking about is what to pack for your dorm.

Since we already went through the college experience ourselves, we know a thing or two about the dorm life. Having survived years of communal showers, late-night study sessions, and many pots of badly brewed coffee, we've gathered up our best advice, and we think you'll find it quite helpful.

So, whether you're a freshman who's experiencing dorm life for the very first time or you're a seasoned student in need of some new inspo, read on for the top seven items you don't want to leave home without.

MINI FRIDGE

Many dorm rooms aren't equipped with their own fridge, so you'll definitely want to bring one of these bad boys along. We guarantee you won't want to walk to the cafeteria every time you're craving a snack. And how cute is the color? We're sold on anything millennial pink. 

COFFEE MAKER

This is the coffee pot of the future. Smarter Coffee's new coffee machine gets your morning cup of Joe brewing via an app, or even a command from Amazon's Alexa, so you don't even have to get out of bed. You can also sync it to your fitness tracker so that when you get close to home, your coffee will start brewing and be ready when you walk in the door after pulling an all-nighter in the library. This brilliant innovation will be available in the U.S. this fall, so keep your eyes peeled!

HANGING STORAGE

Most dorm rooms are notorious for their general lack of closet space. We suggest getting a hanging organizer where you can store clothes that need to be folded instead of hung. We love this one because not only does it have three spacious shelves, each side comes equipped with slots to put your shoes!

BATHROBE

Most dorm rooms don't have their own private bathroom (you're #blessed if yours does!), so a bathrobe is a necessity when walking back and forth to the communal restrooms and showers. This plush option from Parachute is made with 100% Turkish cotton, so you know it's going to be cozy.

MATTRESS TOPPER

It's no secret that dorm mattresses are not the most comfortable, so that's where mattress toppers come in. Sleep is very important in college, so mattress quality is not something you want to skimp on. We like the outrageously comfy Casper Layer, which was made specifically for dorm beds and comes in both twin and twin extra long.

BULLETIN BOARD

Everyone starts to miss home at some point during college, so having pictures of friends and family around your room will help to ward off any feelings of homesickness. Bulletin boards are great options because they can be hung up, taking up virtually no room, and they're the easiest way to display photos. Plus, you can tack on reminders, schedules, and anything else you might need to keep track of. We love the cute background design on this one.

STRING LIGHTS

Another thing dorms are notorious for is harsh lighting. Who wants to study under fluorescent lights? Not you, trust us. These cute twinkle lights will bring the perfect soft lighting you'll be longing for and add some much-needed flair to any boring dorm decor.

