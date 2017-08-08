7 Gadgets to Score Now for Back-to-School Season

Perhaps the best part about back-to-school season is the opportunity to build an artillery of fancy new gadgets to start the year with. New sneakers are cool, but it's the techy stuff that really builds the anticipations for the upcoming semester. There's always some swanky new item that promises a bigger and better academic year than ever before, and this year is no different. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the most exciting devices to bring you the ones you'll definitely want.

Whether you're a college student heading back to campus, or a parent looking for the best new doohickeys for your kids, this list of tech wonders has something for everyone. Check out these cool gadgets for study session, note-taking and beyond, and get ready for an awesome school year!

1 of 7

Livescribe Smartpen

It may just look like a bulky pen, but this all-in-one device takes note-taking to a whole new level by allowing you to convert your handwriting to digital text. You can also use the tiny built-in microphone to record long lectures and sync them to handwriting, so organizing your notes is easier than ever. There’s enough storage space for up to 800 hours of audio, or over one hundred thousand pages of notes. 4.0 GPA, here you come!

2 of 7

Apple Smart Keyboard

The iPad Pro is the ultimate back-to-school accessory, but this sleek add-on makes it even more of a classroom must-have. It’s a full-size portable keyboard that connects to your iPad Pro with a Smart Connector. Now, there’s really no need to lug a heavy laptop to and from the classroom!

3 of 7

Balmain Special Edition Beats Headphones

These cool headphones will be the splurge of the school year and they are so worth it. Pair them with any Bluetooth-enabled device within 30 feet and block out the world with the sounds of your choosing. These are totally the headphones Kylie Jenner would pack for her first day of school!

4 of 7

Kindle Voyage E-reader

Download digital textbooks onto your Kindle to cut your bookbag weight (and your textbook cost) in half! The High-resolution 300 ppi display makes it feel like you’re actually reading a printed page. And, the front light provides ideal brightness whether you’re studying during the day or pulling an all-nighter.

5 of 7

Amazon Echo Dot 

Alexa is here to make life a little easier! This mini iteration of the classic Echo houses a built-in speaker so it can be your smart alarm clock, help you keep track of all your most important to-dos, and even lend a hand on some of those rigorous reading assignments. 

6 of 7

Philips Wake-Up Light

Change up your morning routine with this light therapy wake-up lamp that can help to improve your sleep and lend you more energy for the day ahead. Float off to sleep with a dimming sunset and soothing sounds and wake gradually to a sunrise simulation and your choice of five calming wake-up notes.

7 of 7

Nexgadget Multi-Port USB Charging Station

Get all your devices charged and ready for the school day with the eight USB ports housed in this sleek gadget. It’s the perfect all-in-one charger that will save you from having devices plugged in all over the house. And, you can lose the bulky power strip.

