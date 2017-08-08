7 Gadgets to Score Now for Back-to-School Season

Perhaps the best part about back-to-school season is the opportunity to build an artillery of fancy new gadgets to start the year with. New sneakers are cool, but it's the techy stuff that really builds the anticipations for the upcoming semester. There's always some swanky new item that promises a bigger and better academic year than ever before, and this year is no different. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the most exciting devices to bring you the ones you'll definitely want.

Whether you're a college student heading back to campus, or a parent looking for the best new doohickeys for your kids, this list of tech wonders has something for everyone. Check out these cool gadgets for study session, note-taking and beyond, and get ready for an awesome school year!

RELATED: 5 Awesome Back-to-School Deals—Even If You Don’t Have Kids

Watch: The Rock's Apple x Siri Movie