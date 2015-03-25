Baby Shower Recipes

Mar 25, 2015 @ 4:23 pm
Mini Burgers with Red-Hot Smoky Ketchup
Mini Burgers with Red-Hot Smoky Ketchup
Serves 20

1 y cups ketchup
1 tbsp. chipotle in adobo plus 1 tbsp sauce
1 tbsp. fresh line juice
2 tsp. ground cumin
4 y lb. ground beef
1 tbsp. salt
1 tsp. pepper
40 small dinner rolls
1 jar cornichons

In bowl combine ketchup, chipotle, lime juice and cumin; chill. Heat oven to 350°F. Season beef with salt and pepper; form into 40 2” burgers. Place on baking sheet; bake 8-9 min., or until done. Top with ketchup; serve on rolls with cornichons on the side.
Ann Stratton
Avocado-Tomatillo Dip
Avocado-Tomatillo Dip
Makes 4 cups

1 lb. fresh tomatillos (about 10-12), husked, washed and finely chopped
1 cup chopped cilantro
4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
2 jalapenos, seeded and coarsely chopped
2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and mashed
2/3 cup sour cream
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
Salt to taste

Blend first 4 ingredients to coarse puree. In medium bowl combine with avocados, sour cream and lime juice. Season with salt.
Ann Stratton
Mini Ice-Cream Sandwiches
Mini Ice-Cream Sandwiches
Makes 40

1 pt. mango sorbet
1 pt. pistachio ice cream
80 small cookies (like Nilla Wafers, Pepperidge Farm Mini Chessmen and small shortbread)

Scoop 2 tsp. sorbet or ice cream on 40 cookies; top with another cookie. Smooth edges. Freeze on baking sheets for one hour, or until ready to serve.
Ann Stratton
Party In Style
Party In Style
Choose one of our exclusive In Style invitations on Evite to tell your loved ones about your baby shower!

And don?t forget to share the photos of your revelries on our Your Style pages!
