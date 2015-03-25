Baby Shower Recipes

1 of 4 Ann Stratton

Mini Burgers with Red-Hot Smoky Ketchup

Serves 20



1 y cups ketchup

1 tbsp. chipotle in adobo plus 1 tbsp sauce

1 tbsp. fresh line juice

2 tsp. ground cumin

4 y lb. ground beef

1 tbsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

40 small dinner rolls

1 jar cornichons



In bowl combine ketchup, chipotle, lime juice and cumin; chill. Heat oven to 350°F. Season beef with salt and pepper; form into 40 2” burgers. Place on baking sheet; bake 8-9 min., or until done. Top with ketchup; serve on rolls with cornichons on the side.