Baby Shower Recipes

1 y cups ketchup 1 tbsp. chipotle in adobo plus 1 tbsp sauce 1 tbsp. fresh line juice 2 tsp. ground cumin 4 y lb. ground beef 1 tbsp. salt 1 tsp. pepper 40 small dinner rolls 1 jar cornichons
In bowl combine ketchup, chipotle, lime juice and cumin; chill. Heat oven to 350°F. Season beef with salt and pepper; form into 40 2” burgers. Place on baking sheet; bake 8-9 min., or until done. Top with ketchup; serve on rolls with cornichons on the side.
Ann Stratton
Avocado-Tomatillo Dip
Makes 4 cups
1 lb. fresh tomatillos (about 10-12), husked, washed and finely chopped 1 cup chopped cilantro 4 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped 2 jalapenos, seeded and coarsely chopped 2 ripe avocados, pitted, peeled and mashed 2/3 cup sour cream 2 tbsp. fresh lime juice Salt to taste
Blend first 4 ingredients to coarse puree. In medium bowl combine with avocados, sour cream and lime juice. Season with salt.
Ann Stratton
Mini Ice-Cream Sandwiches
Makes 40
1 pt. mango sorbet 1 pt. pistachio ice cream 80 small cookies (like Nilla Wafers, Pepperidge Farm Mini Chessmen and small shortbread)
Scoop 2 tsp. sorbet or ice cream on 40 cookies; top with another cookie. Smooth edges. Freeze on baking sheets for one hour, or until ready to serve.
