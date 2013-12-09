Instant Style: 9 Looks That Spread Holiday Cheer

Time Inc. Digital Studio (5)
InStyle Staff
Dec 09, 2013 @ 3:21 pm

The social season is about to kick into high gear. No clue what to wear? Don't panic. We've pieced together nine looks that address a range of gatherings, from drinks with colleagues to a party with kids.

Got a pending trip on the calendar? Pull together your look while maintaining comfort with a structured jacket or menswear-inspired loafers. But if you've got a date night in the works, turn on the charm with an intriguing look, complete with a fun fur cowl scarf or slick stilettos. See all the cool on-trend options for the December whirl.

1 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (3)

Occasion: Drinks With Colleagues

Necklace: Fallon, $550; at Intermix, 212-966-5303
Top: BCBG Max Azria, $178; bcbg.com
Pants: Loft, $70; loft.com
Wristlet: Time's Arrow, $255; neimanmarcus.com
Heels: Badgley Mischka, $225; badgleymischka.com
Advertisement
2 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (5)

Occasion: Double Date

Studs: The Silver Lining, $60; kohls.com
Cowl Scarf: BCBG Max Azria, $138; bcbg.com
Top: Tibi, $375; tibi.com
Clutch: Brahmin Atelier, $495; brahmin.com
Bracelet: Spring Street, $40; artisangemsboutique.com
Pants: Mossimo for Target, $28; target.com
Heels: Cole Haan, $298; colehaan.com
3 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)

Occasion: Double Date

Necklace: Jill Zarin Jewelry, $175; jillzarinjewelry.com
Dress: Aryn K, $135; at Aryn K, 323-235-5450
Belt: HampM, $10; hm.com
Bracelets: Vita Fede, $235-$375; vitafede.com
Clutch: Felix Rey, $320; felixrey.com
Pumps: Stuart Weitzman, $495; stuartweitzman.com.
Advertisement
4 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)

Occasion: Trip Home

Fedora: Eugenia Kim, $388; barneys.com
Cardigan: Rhie, $525; barneys.com
Pullover: Burning Torch, $456; burningtorchinc.com
Backpack: Kate Spade Saturday, $180; saturday.com
Jeans: Crippen, $325; at La Ree Boutique, 425-453-7868
Loaferss: Sigerson Morrison, $395; at Shoe-Inn, 203-227-9246
Advertisement
5 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)

Occasion: Trip Home

Sunglasses: Juicy Couture, $98; juicycouture.com
Jacket: Tory Burch, $695; toryburch.com
T-Shirt: Kain Label, $102; kainlabel.com
Pants: Paige Denim, $269; paigeusa.com
Bag: Loeffler Randall, $295; shopbop.com
Flats: French Sole FS/NY, $130; frenchsoleshoes.com
Advertisement
6 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)

Occasion: Girls' Night Out

Necklace: Frieda and Nellie by Stacy Herzog and Sarah Reid, $388; friedandnellie.com
Vest: 3.1 Phillip Lim, $650; at Saks Fifth Avenue.
Tank: Michael Stars, $40; michaelstars.com
Clutch: Marc by Marc Jacobs, $438; at Marc by Marc Jacobs
Skirt: Nicole Miller Artelier, $290; at Nicole Miller
Peep-toe Pumps: Coye Nokes, $330; coyenokes.com
Advertisement
7 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (3)

Occasion: Girls' Night Out

Necklace: Lulu Frost, $348; lulufrost.com
Dress: BCBGeneration, $128; zappos.com
Clutch: Coach, $398; coach.com.
Sandals: Joie, $275; saksfifthavenue.com.
Advertisement
8 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (4)

Occasion: Party with Kids

Crewneck: Equipment, $298; equipmentfr.com
Cuff: Gemma Redux, $198; gemmaredux.com
Pants: Vince, $275; vince.com
Tote: Rebecca Minkoff, $275; rebeccaminkoff.com
Flats: Belle by Sigerson Morrison, $195; Angelique, 504-891-8992
Advertisement
9 of 9 Time Inc. Digital Studio (3)

Occasion: Party with Kids

Necklace: Adia Kibur, $145; lifemix.net
Sweater: Suno, $395; at Opening Ceremony
Skirt: Elie Tahari, $598; elietahari.com
Clutch: La Victoire, $275; at Bloomingdale's
Lace-Ups: Heart Soul, $70; modcloth.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!