Defy the Fashion Norm With These 8 Unexpected Holiday Pairings

Courtesy Photo (6)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 06, 2013 @ 6:35 am

Some things naturally pair well together, like peanut butter and jelly or balsamic vinegar and olive oil. The same goes for fashion (think: tights and dresses or button-downs and blazers). This winter, we dare you to stand out with unexpected, surprising combos that defy the norm.

Neutralize the grandeur of gilded brocade pants with a cozy slouchy sweater, or consider pastel-on-pastel and opt for a frosty gray overcoat (as opposed to classic black) to top an icy-pink holiday shift dress. Got a no-nonsense, no-frills blouse? Lessen the conservative look with an over-the-top accessory. See all eight pairings to give your wardrobe a refreshing spin.

MORE:
10 Best Sock-and-Boot Pairings
5 Stylists Reveal How to Look Cool While Staying Warm
Spring 2014 Trends That You Can Wear Now

1 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Cozy Sweater + Brocade Pants

Who says fashion and comfort can’t coexist? Tone down the grandeur of gilded brocade pants with a slouchy knit. Keep the look polished by pairing similar shades (note how our picks both have warm undertones).

Sweater: J.Crew, wool, yak and nylon, $443; jcrew.com
Pants: Galitzine, polyester, acetate and acrylic, $821; farfetch.com
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Blazer + Pleated Leather Skirt

Pair a smart blazer with a pleated, full-skirted silhouette for a genteel, ladylike look with just a smidge of edge.

Blazer: River Island, polyester and elastane, $90; riverisland.com
Skirt: Ruche, polyurethane, $49; shopruche.com
3 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Lace Dress + Brogues

A frothy dress that boasts tulle and lace can easily cross into excessively saccharine territory. Nix sweet, dainty heels and go for a masculine shoe in graphic contrasting colors for a charming effect.

Dress: Alice by Temperley, nylon and polyester, $490; net-a-porter.com
Brogues: KG by Kurt Geiger, leather, $214; asos.com
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Statement Necklace + Button-Down

A buttoned-up blouse (yes, all the way up!) doesn’t necessarily have to seem straitlaced. Flashy jewels or chunky chains deliver an air of lightheartedness without looking gaudy-just keep it to one loud piece per outfit.

Necklace: Baublebar, acrylic, $38; baublebar.com
Button-Down: Boy by Band of Outsiders, cotton, $265; lagarconne.com
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Tweed Jacket + Cross-Body Purse

Tweed is one of winter’s star textiles, thanks to its sturdy woven nature and ladylike origin. Shoulder a bold purse in a bright shade, like cobalt blue, which serves up a refreshing change against the conservative fabric.

Jacket: Joie, cotton and polyester, $298; joie.com
Purse: Danielle Nicole, manmade, $38; hsn.com
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Silky Pants + Sexy Stilettos

Tapered trousers embody the comfort of pajama bottoms while retaining some semblance of professionalism. Throw tuxedo stripes in the mix, and you’ve got yourself one sharp looking pant. Go a sexy step further with gold-plated killer heels.

Pants: Tibi, polyester, viscose and elastane, $295; tibi.com
Stilettos: Aldo, textile, $90; aldoshoes.com
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Cocktail Dress + Winter Coat

A stunning pinkish-nude dress, hand-sewn with crystals, glass beads and enameled stones, deserves an equally stunning coat. Instead of classic black, surprise onlookers with a frosty gray topper.

Dress: Tory Burch, silk, $695; toryburch.com
Coat: HampM, wool and polyester, $129; hm.com
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy (2)

Stacked Rings + Studded Clutch

The best kind of clutch to show off a decadent ring (or, in this case, four) is one designed with a handle. Perfect for easy gripping, this clutch was much made for showing off dressed-up digits.

Ring: Iosselliani, brass, $264; bonadrag.com
Clutch: Valentino, leather and studs, $1,495; valentino.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!