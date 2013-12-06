Defy the Fashion Norm With These 8 Unexpected Holiday Pairings

Some things naturally pair well together, like peanut butter and jelly or balsamic vinegar and olive oil. The same goes for fashion (think: tights and dresses or button-downs and blazers). This winter, we dare you to stand out with unexpected, surprising combos that defy the norm.

Neutralize the grandeur of gilded brocade pants with a cozy slouchy sweater, or consider pastel-on-pastel and opt for a frosty gray overcoat (as opposed to classic black) to top an icy-pink holiday shift dress. Got a no-nonsense, no-frills blouse? Lessen the conservative look with an over-the-top accessory. See all eight pairings to give your wardrobe a refreshing spin.

