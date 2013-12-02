14 Celebrity-Inspired Clutches to Carry This Season

No holiday outfit is complete without the perfect clutch. As an accessory that functions as a hold-all for your essentials, a clutch plays a pivotal role on dressy nights out. What more, it's a non-committal way to try out trends without actually wearing them. That's why we took inspiration from clutches gripped at the hip of celebrities on the red carpet and rounded up the top seven types in varying shapes, sizes and materials. Accent a minimalist shift, like Charlize Theron's, with a graphic black-and-white pattern, or copy Michelle Dockery and break up monochromaticism with a glamorous wave of jewels. From boxed minaudieres to edgy winter white detailing, shop each trend to find your next holiday clutch.

1 of 14 Steve Granitz/WireImage, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Graphic Black & White

They may be considered neutral shades, but the contrasting colors have proven (once again) that they're anything but boring. Case in point: Charlize Theron's standout accessory against a minimalist winter white shift. Alice + Olivia, leather, $395; aliceandolivia.com
2 of 14 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo

Acrylic, $975; jimmychoo.com
3 of 14 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Jeweled

Look to bejeweled clutches to bring in some high-wattage holiday shine. Take Michelle Dockery's cue and color-match yours with a dress for an intriguing spin on monochromaticism. Moonbeam, acrylic, $175; yessstyle.com
4 of 14 Courtesy

Natasha Couture

Glass, metal and textile, $158; nordstrom.com
5 of 14 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Boxed

It's hip to carry square. Try a structured, masculine shape that showcases a pretty design, like Olivia Wilde's. Emm Kuo, crystal and brass, $675; emm-kuo.com
6 of 14 Courtesy

River Island

Acrylic, metal and polyurethane, $60; riverisland.com
7 of 14 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Oversized

Feeling stuffed? Follow Lake Bell's lead and opt for a roomy pouch that doubles as a carryall, guaranteeing you ample space and style. B Brian Atwood, leather and crystals, $395; nordstrom.com
8 of 14 Courtesy

Forever 21

Polyester, $17; forever21.com
9 of 14 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Satin

Inject a touch of luxe into your holiday ensemble with satin, like Alice Eve did. Opt for a bright, eye-catching color. Henri Bendel, satin, $150; henribendel.com
10 of 14 Courtesy

Moschino

Satin, $310; forzieri.com
11 of 14 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Courtesy

Clutch type: Sparkly

Camilla Belle got in the festive spirit with a super-shiny, light-refracting clutch. A similar piece can elevate your outfit-tenfold. If you can't go all out during the holidays, when can you? Anya Hindmarch, glitter, canvas and leather, $550; anyahindmarch.com
12 of 14 Courtesy

Moyna

Beads and satin, $100; shopbop.com
13 of 14 Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, Courtesy

Clutch Type: Edgy Winter White

Copy Kate Mara and lend some edge to your look with punk-inspired detailing (think: studs, grommets, and zippers). Pair it with a sweet, demure dress to strike the perfect balance. Faux leather, $45; dailylook.com
14 of 14 Courtesy

Mango

PVC and polyester, $50; mango.com

