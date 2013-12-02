14 Celebrity-Inspired Clutches to Carry This Season

No holiday outfit is complete without the perfect clutch. As an accessory that functions as a hold-all for your essentials, a clutch plays a pivotal role on dressy nights out. What more, it's a non-committal way to try out trends without actually wearing them. That's why we took inspiration from clutches gripped at the hip of celebrities on the red carpet and rounded up the top seven types in varying shapes, sizes and materials. Accent a minimalist shift, like Charlize Theron's, with a graphic black-and-white pattern, or copy Michelle Dockery and break up monochromaticism with a glamorous wave of jewels. From boxed minaudieres to edgy winter white detailing, shop each trend to find your next holiday clutch.

