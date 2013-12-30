Master Reese Witherspoon's Shimmery Makeup Look For New Year's Eve (Without Looking Like a Disco Ball)

Tomorrow night is New Year's Eve, so naturally, we'll be bringing on the bling! If you're already wearing a sparkly outfit, a subtle shimmery look like Reese Witherspoon's neutral eye serves as the perfect complement, adding a touch of drama without looking like a disco ball. With the aim of creating “a fresh look with a bit of seduction,” makeup artist Molly Stern blended soft, coppery shades for a demure yet smoldering finish. She picked up the Lancôme 5 Shadow & Liner Palette in Bronze Amour ($49; lancome.com) and layered each of the golden neutral shades. Follow Witherspoon's lead and concentrate the darker colors on the outermost corners, then use a dome-tipped shadow brush to blend the hues toward your crease. To keep the look from becoming too dark, Stern suggests applying “a highlighting illuminator on the inside lid for added sparkle and shine.”

