Master Reese Witherspoon's Shimmery Makeup Look For New Year's Eve (Without Looking Like a Disco Ball)

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 30, 2013 @ 7:55 am

Tomorrow night is New Year's Eve, so naturally, we'll be bringing on the bling! If you're already wearing a sparkly outfit, a subtle shimmery look like Reese Witherspoon's neutral eye serves as the perfect complement, adding a touch of drama without looking like a disco ball. With the aim of creating “a fresh look with a bit of seduction,” makeup artist Molly Stern blended soft, coppery shades for a demure yet smoldering finish. She picked up the Lancôme 5 Shadow & Liner Palette in Bronze Amour ($49; lancome.com) and layered each of the golden neutral shades. Follow Witherspoon's lead and concentrate the darker colors on the outermost corners, then use a dome-tipped shadow brush to blend the hues toward your crease. To keep the look from becoming too dark, Stern suggests applying “a highlighting illuminator on the inside lid for added sparkle and shine.” 

Reese Witherspoon’s Metallic Smoky Eye

For a lustrous look that won't outshine a striking ensemble, search no further than Reese Witherspoon's bronze smoky shadow.

What you need

To achieve Witherspoon's sexy smolder, Stern used Lancôme 5 Shadow amp Liner Palette in Bronze Amour ($49; lancome.com) and began by layering the golden neutral shades. To keep the look from becoming too dark, Stern suggests applying “a highlighting illuminator on the inside lid for added sparkle and shine.”

Kate Bosworth's Luminous Complexion

Wanting to achieve an “ethereal yet polished” appearance, Kate Bosworth’s makeup artist Daniel Martin chose to accentuate her radiant glow with a warm honey shade, quickly adding hints of depth and contour to her ultra-smooth complexion.

What you need

To keep Bosworth’s skin glowing all night long, Martin applied Dolce amp Gabbana The Blush Luminous Cheek Color in Caramel ($45; saksfifthavenue.com) along her cheekbones for a naturally sculpted effect.

Kerry Washington's Sparkly Shadow

For a look that will guarantee a twinkle in your eyes this New Year's Eve, consider Kerry Washington's shimmery purple shadow. Makeup artist Carola Gonzalez sprinkled sparkly shades of mauve and eggplant on her lids and along the lower lash line for a starry-eyed look. With Kerry's eyes taking center stage, Gonzalez kept the rest of her face minimal with velvety matte skin and a rosy nude pout.

What You Need

To get Washington’s sparkling peepers, Gonzalez used Hourglass Visionaire Eye Shadow Duo in Exhibition ($38; sephora.com) and began sweeping the mauve shade along the lids and inner corners, before switching to the darker hue for the outer edge and bottom lash line.

Kate Mara’s Brightening Highlighter

New Year’s Eve calls for night-long celebrations, and a hint of highlighter is all you need to look refreshed well after the stroke of midnight. Makeup artist Coleen Campbell-Olwell, who created Kate Mara’s beauty look at the 2013 Emmy Awards, used the illuminating technique for an allover brightening effect. After focusing on the inner corners of her eyes, Campwell-Olwell applied a final sweep of highlighter onto Mara’s cheeks and upper lip area for added definition.

What You Need

Campwell-Olwell used the Orlane Highlight Care Brush ($40; orlane.com), dabbing the product onto the inner corners to create the illusion of larger eyes. “I also applied it on her cupid’s bow with my finger in a tapping motion to give her lips a poutier look,” she told us.

Lupita Nyong’o's Silver Shadow

Keeping the bold makeup worn by Diana Ross and The Supremes in mind, makeup artist Nick Barose selected a pale gray shadow to play up Lupita Nyong’o’s dark peepers. “You can go light gray or a darker, deep gray,” he told us. “Since it’s a blend of black and white, it's perfect for all skin tones.” An elongated cat-eye completed the party-ready style.

What You Need

To achieve a bold look without going over the top, Barose relied on Dior 5 Colour Eyeshadow Palette in Smoky Design ($60; dior.com) to get the job done. “Gray is a perfect neutral that looks dramatic, but not too out there,” he said.

Carrie Underwood’s Gold Glitter Mani

The glistening gold finish Carrie Underwood showed off at the 2013 Country Music Awards had us counting down to the New Year. Wear the dazzling lacquer on its own for a quick way to stand out among party-goers, or swipe it over a solid shade for an instantly eye-catching texture.

What You Need

To deck out your digits for the holidays, coat your nails with Nicole by OPI nail lacquer in Carrie’d Away ($9; available at drugstores in January), the signature shade straight out of Carrie's new collection.

