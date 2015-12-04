6 Designer Menorahs You Need This Hanukkah

Samantha Simon
Dec 04, 2015 @ 3:00 pm

Get ready to light the candles and spin the dreidel! The first night of Hanukkah is almost here, and thanks to designers like Jonathan Adler and Michael Aram, you can celebrate this year’s Festival of Lights in style when it kicks off on Dec. 6. From modern marble menorahs to bold geometric designs, there’s an updated take on the classic candelabra to match the Hanukkah aesthetic of your dreams. Scroll down to see six of our favorite designer menorahs to gather ‘round when the sun goes down.

1 of 6 Courtesy

Jonathan Adler

Lucite menorah, $138; jonathanadler.com.

2 of 6 Courtesy

March

Brass menorah, $2,500; marchsf.com.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Brad Ascalon for Design Within Reach

Marble menorah, $275; dwr.com.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Michael Aram

Goldplate menorah, $180; michaelaram.com.

5 of 6 Courtesy

EightDays Design for The Jewish Museum

Corian menorah, $1,250; thejewishmuseum.org.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Pottery Barn

Metal menorah, $69; potterybarn.com.

