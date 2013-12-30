6 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Looks

Alexandra DeRosa
Dec 30, 2013

The best way to kiss the year goodbye is in an outfit you absolutely love. And to help you create your look for the special occasion, we turned to the stars for inspiration. After all, they’ve been hitting party after party all year round—and while doing so, we’ve been taking tabs on their most festive ‘fits.

Olivia Palermo gave us fringe-envy and Zoe Saldana showed us how it’s done in an all-white look; Jennifer Lopez gifted us with a new excuse to buy yet another LBD with her refreshing full-skirted style, and Claire Danes reassured us that we can look monochromatically chic while in route. If you want to stand out in a sea of sparkle, be sure to check out Nicole Richie’s sophisticatedly covered-up look and give it a tryyou’ll be sure to inspire others yourself.

To recreate each look we gathered the key pieces and extra add-ons, ranging anywhere from under $100 to just below $500 (it is splurge season!).  Read on for styling tips on how to reinvent our favorite festive looks and shop the style that speaks to you. No matter where you're headed to kick off the new year, we've got you covered.

1 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Accessories Council; Courtesy Photo (3)

SWING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH FRINGE

Keep your look monochromatic, and steer clear of tights-you want the focus to be on the skin-to-fringe contrast. Pull your hair back and let the fringe be the only thing free-flowing.
2 of 6 Royce DeGrie/TAS/Getty Images for TAS; Courtesy Photo (2)

Shimmer Angelically

Go for a wintery look with a shimmering mini-dress paired with silver crisscross strappies. Go for a high neckline, which serves as a platform to show off your legs. Create loosely tousled curls and swipe on a creamy pink lip to keep your look frosty.
3 of 6 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Styletag; Courtesy Photo (3)

Experiment with Covered-Up Elegance

If you’re uneasy about trying winter-white, book-end it with black; it’s slimming and reassuring. To nail a winter-white look, you need to go with a hearty material. This fluted skirt is a blend of wool and angora. Bare a little tummy to break it up, and have your skirt and sweater slightly graze each other. Finally, add gold-tone cluster earrings.
4 of 6 Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Dsquared2; Courtesy Photo (4)

TRY A NEW LBD SILHOUETTE: THE MIDI

Undeniably figure-flattering, this style is a no-brainer: all you need to do is add high-shine accessories. Throw on stackable rings á la Jennifer Lopez and, rather than piling them on one or two fingers, dress each finger with a thin shiny ring and add chunkier styles to your other hand. Keep hair loose.
5 of 6 Ray Tamarra/WireImage; Courtesy Photo (3)

Ring in The New Year Monochromatically

Your coat is a key piece in this look. The trick here is all about the shade. Either match your colors perfectly or purposely go for separates that aren’t of the same tone but work together.
6 of 6 Sergi Alexander/Getty Images; Courtesy Photo (3)

STAND OUT IN ALL WHITE

Layer an elongated blazer over a lace-top tank and tapered trousers for a sexy-sophisticated look. To keep it refined, team with pointy-toe stilettos and a red lip, but effortlessly roll up your sleeves like Zoe Saldana to achieve a chic, party-ready look.

