6 Celebrity-Inspired New Year's Eve Looks

The best way to kiss the year goodbye is in an outfit you absolutely love. And to help you create your look for the special occasion, we turned to the stars for inspiration. After all, they’ve been hitting party after party all year round—and while doing so, we’ve been taking tabs on their most festive ‘fits.

Olivia Palermo gave us fringe-envy and Zoe Saldana showed us how it’s done in an all-white look; Jennifer Lopez gifted us with a new excuse to buy yet another LBD with her refreshing full-skirted style, and Claire Danes reassured us that we can look monochromatically chic while in route. If you want to stand out in a sea of sparkle, be sure to check out Nicole Richie’s sophisticatedly covered-up look and give it a try—you’ll be sure to inspire others yourself.

To recreate each look we gathered the key pieces and extra add-ons, ranging anywhere from under $100 to just below $500 (it is splurge season!). Read on for styling tips on how to reinvent our favorite festive looks and shop the style that speaks to you. No matter where you're headed to kick off the new year, we've got you covered.

