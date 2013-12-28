Never Have a Bad Hair Day Again! 5 Quick Fixes to Your Most-Pressing Issues

Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 28, 2013 @ 10:55 am

Chalk it up to the weather, lack of motivation, or one too many hits of the snooze button on our alarm clock, but there are days where we let our hair styling skills go on the wayside. Combined with the winter elements and chilly wind, a bad hair day here and there is inevitable -- until now! We spoke to top celebrity and runway hairstylists to get their very best tips on kicking bad hair days to the curb for good. Whether you want to hide second-day strands or just get out of the house on time, we have you covered. Your strands will look so pristine, people will start to ask, "How does she do it?"

HAIR DILEMMA: Dirty Strands

The texture of two-day-old hair is ideal for crafting updos, hairstylist Guido Palau says—think more grip, less slip. Spritz strands with dry shampoo to absorb some oil, tease roots at the crown, then twist into a knot and pin to the scalp (don't fuss over it—the more effortless the chignon looks, the better). Tie on a scarf, fasten at the nape of your neck, and position it to reveal the front of your hairline and a bit of height at the crown.

HAIR DILEMMA: Frizzy Flyaways

Free your mind, and your hair will follow. "Don't be frightened by frizz," says Palau, who suggests using the fluffiness to create a full, wavy look "with a glam '70s feel." Make a side part and rub in some oil for shine (Redken's Intense formula adds a sheen to the coarsest strands). Then enhance the bends in your hair by wrapping alternate sections around a 1-inch and 1u-inch curling iron.

HAIR DILEMMA: Simply No Time

A ponytail is "like a white shirt: It never goes out of style," says Palau. But his "wet" version lets you speed things up in a cool, sporty way that's "very fashionable this season." Coat damp strands with mousse, using fingers to rake it through before pulling hair back into a tight, low pony. As strands dry, they'll retain that fresh-from-the-shower look.

Great for Thick Hair: The Sidewinder

When he crafted this braid for Alexander Wang's spring 2010 show, Palau said, "I had no idea it was going to become so popular." While he used extensions to bulk up models' manes, you can apply a thickening lotion to your wet hair before drying and twisting. "Let pieces fall free," he says. "Sometimes imperfect, home-spun braids are the most beautiful."

Great for Fine Hair: The Grecian Headband

A narrow crown of braids, as seen here at the Valentino Haute Couture fall 2013 show, is a smart take for those with thin locks. Starting above one ear, tightly braid a small section of hair. Then position and pin it across the top of the head, fastening behind the other ear with pins. Hint: Some dry shampoo before styling helps fine strands hold.

