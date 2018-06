5 New Year's Eve Makeup Ideas

EYES: Fine blended a brown gold shadow like L'Oreal Studio Secrets Professional in Autumn Leaves ($8; drugstore.com ) along the entire lid and smudged a bit below the lower lashline, too. He added fake lashes, a few coats of mascara, and finished by rimming the entire eye in black kohl pencil.LIPS: "I didn't want to distract from the smoky eye, so I went with nude lips and a dab of gloss," Fine told us.FINISHING TOUCH: When the eyes are the focus, undereye concealer is key. Fine used Fashion Fair Cosmetics Concealer in Cashew ($17; fashionfair.com ), dabbing it close the lashline and fanning it outwards to the center of the face.