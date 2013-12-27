Store Your Sequin Dress! Ring in the New Year with 4 Non-Traditional Looks

Courtesy (7)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 27, 2013 @ 1:02 pm

There's a strong undercurrent of pressure on New Year's Eve to pull out all the stops—in the form of excessive glitter, sequins and all-around bling. So while the go-to uniform may be a blinding, disco ball-esque mini, yours doesn't have to be. Change things up a bit this year with a monochromatic look in head-to-toe pastel pink. Or toughen up a pencil skirt with a wild print and a leather top. Still meaning to try the crop top trend? Here's your chance, with a sexy metallic bustier and a full ladylike skirt. We did all the work for you and pieced together everything you need to pull off four fail-safe out-of-the-norm looks. And since it is New Year's Eve after all, we sprinkled in some sparkle here and there. Let's close 2013 with a bang and clink to a stylish year ahead!

MORE:
14 Holiday Dress You'll Love—Under $100!
8 Unexpected Holiday Pairings
14 Celebrity-Inspired Clutches to Carry

1 of 4 Courtesy (7)

Look 1: The Crop Top

Bustier: Jonathan Simkhai, $325; net-a-porter.com
Skirt: Tibi, $395; tibi.com
Jacket: River Island, $200; riverisland.com
Ear cuff: BaubleBar, $32; baublebar.com
Ring: Graziela, $250; grazielagems.com
Bag: Guess, $45; guess.com
Booties: ABS by Allen Schwartz, $120; dsw.com
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy (6)

Look 2: The Monochromatic Look

Top: MSGM, $351; profilefashion.com
Pants: Tory Burch, $195; toryburch.com
Belt: Banana Republic, $35; bananarepublic.com
Necklace: BaubleBar, $46; baublebar.com
Clutch: Ela, $238; eluxe.ca
Heels: Jeffrey Campbell, $138; nastygal.com
3 of 4 Courtesy (7)

Look 3: The Tuxedo

Cami: Cami NYC, $128; caminyc.com
Blazer: Ralph Lauren, $563; mytheresa.com
Pants: Topshop, $100; topshop.com
Earrings: JewelMint, $30; jewelmint.com
Cuff: CC Skye, $312; ccskye.com
Clutch: Time's Arrow, $260; ssense.com
Heels: Dolce Vita, $159; dolcevita.com
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy (5)

Look 4: The Pencil Skirt

Top: Joie, $299; joie.com
Pencil skirt: Zara, $60; zara.com
Necklace: Asos, $28; asos.com
Clutch: Tory Burch, $245; nordstrom.com
Heels: DKNY, $245; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!