4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces, 12 Great Outfits!

PARTY: A silver lame top and strappy pewter heels not only look opulent, they lighten up the dark, solid color of the pants.



WORK: The silk top has a flowy feeling, but the structured bag and tailored jacket prevent the overall silhouette from seeming too casual.



WEEKEND: These loose pants could look like PJs if worn with just a tee. Layering a jacket and button-down is an easy, polished way to complete the ensemble.

Shop similar look: Satin Pants, $198; jcrew.com





