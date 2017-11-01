4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces, 12 Great Outfits!

InStyle Staff
Nov 01, 2017 @ 7:00 am
4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces
4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces, 12 Great Outfits!

Get the most bang for your buck this holiday season! We show you how to wear four great pieces: a ruffled blouse, velvet dress, satin pants and brocade skirt-to more than just cocktails (but those too!).

 

Ruffled Blouse - 4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces
Ruffled Blouse

PARTY: A top can be tucked in if the skirt has a high waist (otherwise the fabric balloons over). Finish with a sleek clutch and sparkling heels.

WORK: Belting the waist emphasizes the shoulders to create a traditional "power suit" silhouette out of an unstructured vest and ankle-length trousers.

WEEKEND: An understated military-esque cardigan is the bridge between a fancy silky shirt and casual skinny jeans, keeping the overall effect playful.

Shop similar look: Ruffled Blouse, $64; asos.com

Velvet Dress - 4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces
Velvet Dress

PARTY: Adding a sheer lace cardigan under this sleeveless burgundy sheath creates an entirely new dress. Ocher pumps are the perfect color contrast to burgundy and black.

WORK: Velvet at the office can be tricky to pull off, so downplay the sexiness by covering skin with a prim cardigan and opaque tights.

WEEKEND: A pea-green army coat and sturdy boots give a functional vibe to what is essentially cocktail attire.
 

Shop similar look: Velvet Dress, $67, asos.com

Satin Pants - 4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces
Satin Pants

PARTY: A silver lame top and strappy pewter heels not only look opulent, they lighten up the dark, solid color of the pants.

WORK: The silk top has a flowy feeling, but the structured bag and tailored jacket prevent the overall silhouette from seeming too casual.

WEEKEND: These loose pants could look like PJs if worn with just a tee. Layering a jacket and button-down is an easy, polished way to complete the ensemble.

Shop similar look: Satin Pants, $198; jcrew.com



 

Brocade Skirt - 4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces
Brocade Skirt

PARTY A high neck gives a sexy sheer blouse a touch of modesty. Rhinestones on the purse echo the sparkle in the skirt.

WORK The collegiate blue blazer and white shirt mean you're serious, even if your mini is festive. Keep the vibe studious with tights and oxford pumps.

WEEKEND The skirt's femininity mixes with the casual edge of a jeans jacket, a filmy T, and motorcycle-inspired boots.

Shop similar look: Brocade Skirt, $480; farfetch.com

