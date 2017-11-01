4 Must-Have Holiday Pieces, 12 Great Outfits!

Get the most bang for your buck this holiday season! We show you how to wear four great pieces: a ruffled blouse, velvet dress, satin pants and brocade skirt-to more than just cocktails (but those too!).
Ruffled Blouse
PARTY: A top can be tucked in if the skirt has a high waist (otherwise the fabric balloons over). Finish with a sleek clutch and sparkling heels.
WORK: Belting the waist emphasizes the shoulders to create a traditional "power suit" silhouette out of an unstructured vest and ankle-length trousers.
WEEKEND: An understated military-esque cardigan is the bridge between a fancy silky shirt and casual skinny jeans, keeping the overall effect playful.
