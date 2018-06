See the Most Gorgeous N.Y.C. Holiday Window Displays of 2016

November is, without a doubt, one of our favorite months of the year. Temperatures start dropping for perfect sweater-and-scarf weather, Halloween decorations are swapped for Christmas lights and poinsettias, and the department stores in New York City debut their famous and festive holiday windows.

This year's designs are some of the best we've ever seen, with Tiffany & Co depicting the ideal N.Y.C. Christmas in their famous jewelry windows, Saks Fifth Avenue displaying special "Cabinet of Curiosities" from Christian Louboutin's new fragrances, as well as their iconic, animated holiday-themed windows, with "Land of 1000 Delights" displayed in all of their stores around the country. Lord & Taylor put on a dazzling display, featuring 34 hand-crafted woodland animals for their "Enchanted Forest" scenes, and Bergdorf Goodman too went all out with five window displays taking viewers to "Destination Extraordinary."

Click through our gallery of 2016 holiday window displays and get inspired to create your best seasonal decorations yet!