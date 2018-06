The 2015 Holiday Windows Are Here! See the Best Displays in New York City

The holidays are officially here, and nothing puts us in a festive mood quite like a trip to New York City’s decked-out department stores. Each year, the biggest retailers in Manhattan unveil their magical window displays, filled with fantastical themes and dazzling details—and this season’s storyboards certainly don’t disappoint.

From Bergdorf Goodman’s “Brilliant” themed Swarovski-embellished display to Barneys New York’s wintery “Chillin’ Out” motif, each and every window has an enchanting effect. We can’t stop staring at them, so we’re bringing them right to your screen to give you a close-up look without having to stand outside in the cold. Peek inside the most elaborately decorated windows in the city by clicking through our gallery above, and be sure to keep checking back. We’ll be adding more mesmerizing photos as additional windows are revealed, and trust us—you won’t want to miss a single one.