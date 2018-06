The 2008 Z100 Jingle Ball

1 of 10 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rihanna and Kanye West

Christmas came early for the lucky fans who scored tickets to New York City radio station Z100's annual Jingle Ball. Though there wasn't a single holiday carol to be heard, Madison Square Garden rocked with crowd-pleasing beats from David Archuleta, Ne-Yo, and Katy Perry. In the H&M Artists Lounge, Rihanna and Kanye West caught up before going their separate ways-she joined boyfriend Chris Brown for a steamy duet, while he had the crowd singing along to his latest hit, "Love Lockdown." "I'm really excited!" said Rihanna of the night of chart-topping performances, which raised funds for Stand Up To Cancer.