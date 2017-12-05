17 Gifts for the Workaholic 

One of the hardest people to shop for is the loved one on your list who can’t seem to pry herself away from work, even during the holiday season. Now’s your chance to give your workaholic friend or family member an excuse to get pampered, relax, and wash away the stress of another day at the office. And we even have ideas for the men on your list!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Scroll through the gift ideas below and maybe pick up a few for yourself along the way—all this gifting is hard, you should treat yourself, too.

VIDEO: 5 Outrageous Holiday Gift Ideas