17 Gifts for the Workaholic 

Shalayne Pulia
Dec 05, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

One of the hardest people to shop for is the loved one on your list who can’t seem to pry herself away from work, even during the holiday season. Now’s your chance to give your workaholic friend or family member an excuse to get pampered, relax, and wash away the stress of another day at the office. And we even have ideas for the men on your list!

Scroll through the gift ideas below and maybe pick up a few for yourself along the way—all this gifting is hard, you should treat yourself, too.

Voluspa Assorted Scented Candles

Likely the workaholic will be stuck at the office. But that doesn't mean she can't get in the festive mood. Channel the holidays with these scented Voluspa candles. 

$50 SHOP NOW
Lalicious Sugar Lavender At Home Spa Collection

Give your workaholic friend or family member everything she needs to slip into a well deserved spa mode with this gift set.

$79 SHOP NOW
Soothe App Deliverable Massages

Have a professional massage delivered (that's right delivered) to your loved one's door (or maybe treat yourself as well). All you have to do with Soothe App is select a time and a personal masseuse will arrive in as fast as an hour. 

$139-$245 (for 60-120 minutes) SHOP NOW
CAROLINE Z HURLEY COTTON BEDDING Throw

Make sure your busy friends enjoy every minute in bed with an extra cozy throw blanket. This limited-edition one from Wright Bedding was block-printed by hand.

$155 (Originally $195) SHOP NOW
Owl's Brew Salted Caramel Toddy Cocktail Mixer

Pair one of these tea brews with whiskey, rum, brandy, or champagne to create a special cocktail to unwind after a long day in the office. 

$30 SHOP NOW
Herbivore Calming Bath Salt

Set mind and body both at ease with this natural Pacific Ocean bath salt from Herbivore. 

$18 SHOP NOW
Shiatsu 3D Lumbar Spine Massager With Heat 

Release the tension with a lumbar spine massager from Brookstone that can be easily attached to a chair at work. 

$90 SHOP NOW
Phone Dock Flower Pot 

This stress-free product combines a phone dock and a flowerpot for a clever mix of practical and beautiful. It's a fun addition to any desk or room, especially for the workaholic who needs a little natural beauty to liven up her desk. 

$32 SHOP NOW
Himalayan Salt Shot Glasses

For those days when a hefty toast is needed, test out these shot glasses made of Himalayan pink salt. They're naturally antibacterial and tough enough for several toasts. 

$28-$45 SHOP NOW
Costa Farms Live Echeveria Succulent

No time to remember to water any plants? No problem. Gift a succulent to the loved one on your list who's crunched on time but in need of a little greenery. 

$23 SHOP NOW
West Elm FAUX FUR THROW BLANKETS 

Unwind in comfort with these West Elm faux fur throws.

$59 (Originally $89) SHOP NOW
Kiehl's Men's Starter Kit

Don't forget about the men on your list. Help them test out their future favorites with this travel starter-kit from Kiehl's, featuring body scrub, shave cream, face wash, and more. 

Kiehl's $43 SHOP NOW
Decorative Mug

Gift this sweet, sparkly mug to your office-dweller friends and family. 

$26 SHOP NOW
Tea Forté

Tea Forté's Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Chest

Take the stress out of loose leaf tea without compromising on quality and flavor with Tea Forté’s pre-portioned pouches of black, green, and herbal tea.

available at Amazon $55 SHOP NOW
Be Peaceful CANDLE

Give the gift of tranquility and stress relief with this eucalyptus lavender candle. 

Target available at Target $13 SHOP NOW
L'Occitane Holiday Collection Lavender Set

Let the soothing scent of lavender fill your loved one's home with L'Occitane's special gift set. 

$74 SHOP NOW
Grenville Society Antiqued Gold Pineapple Corkscrew

Let them forgo the stress of hunting for a bottle opener with this stylish metal corkscrew adorned with a pineapple. 

$38 SHOP NOW

