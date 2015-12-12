These 16 Floral Designers on Instagram Will Inspire You This Holiday Season

Instagram/@florastarkey
Hana Asbrink
Dec 12, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, the regulars are pretty darn predictable. You have your tree, which usually gets top billing in the house, the occasional pine door wreath, and perhaps a potted vermillion-hued poinsettia.

And while we have nothing against tradition, sometimes it’s nice to shake things up a bit. A flower garland for the tree? Why not! Whether you’re a stickler for the classics or just angling for a fresh take on winter flora, take a look at these swoon-worthy floral designers on Instagram who will be sure to get you thinking outside of the traditional green-and-red box. We'll bet these gorgeous blooms and arrangements (like @florastarkey's delightful wreath, above) will leave you feeling inspired well after the holiday season.

Tin Can Studios

Tin Can Studios

Your one-stop-shop for breathtaking blooms straight out of a Dutch master's painting (via @tincanstudios).

Yasmine Floral Design

Yasmine Floral Design

This L.A.-based floral designer delivers natural, simple, and lovely each and every time (via @yasminemei).

Moon Canyon Design

Moon Canyon Design

Wild and natural wreath inspiration (via @mooncanyon).

Saipua

Saipua

The flower and soap retailer is often credited for trailblazing the organic style of arranging so popular today (via @saipua).

Farmgirl Flowers

Farmgirl Flowers

Whimsical blooms and wreaths with a do-gooder mission statement? We'll take it. (via @farmgirlflowers).

Jo Flowers

Jo Flowers

Drama and romance are embodied in this U.K.-based florist's moody arrangements (via @joflowers).

Fleur

Fleur

Elegant tabletop arrangements seem downright effortless when browsing through this Chicago-based shop's work (via @fleurinc).

Flora Starkey

Flora Starkey

This London-based bespoke floral artist has a knack for perfecting the classics (via @florastarkey).

Putnam & Putnam

Putnam & Putnam

New York's famed floral design team is known for their show-stopping arrangements (via @putnamflowers).

Mary Lennox

Mary Lennox

The Berlin-based floral designer, known for her dreamy Secret Garden-inspired arrangements, takes a spare approach with this holiday wreath (via @ruby_marylennox). 

Nicolette Camille Floral

Nicolette Camille Floral

The Brooklyn-based custom florist always evokes the ethereal and romantic, and her holiday work is no exception (via @nicamille).

Victory Blooms

Victory Blooms

Traditional wreaths get a modern makeover from this Georgia-based floral artist (via @victoryblooms).

Pretty Streets Botanicals

Pretty Streets Botanicals

Learn the art of wreath making from this Brooklyn-based floral and garden designer (via @pretty_streets).

Tulipina Floral Design

Tulipina Floral Design

Pure beauty and a cheerful spirit define this San Francisco-based designer's work (via @tulipinadesign).

Amy Merrick

Amy Merrick

This self-professed nomad derives floral inspiration from her many travels (via @amymerrick).

Bloom and Plume

Bloom and Plume

Ditch the ornaments for a fresh flower garland and bouquet "star" topper (via @bloomandplume).

