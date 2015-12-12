These 16 Floral Designers on Instagram Will Inspire You This Holiday Season

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, the regulars are pretty darn predictable. You have your tree, which usually gets top billing in the house, the occasional pine door wreath, and perhaps a potted vermillion-hued poinsettia.

And while we have nothing against tradition, sometimes it’s nice to shake things up a bit. A flower garland for the tree? Why not! Whether you’re a stickler for the classics or just angling for a fresh take on winter flora, take a look at these swoon-worthy floral designers on Instagram who will be sure to get you thinking outside of the traditional green-and-red box. We'll bet these gorgeous blooms and arrangements (like @florastarkey's delightful wreath, above) will leave you feeling inspired well after the holiday season.

RELATED: 9 Beautiful Bud Bases to Decorate Your Table