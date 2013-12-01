We Found Them! 14 Holiday Dresses You'll Love Under $100

While the holiday season can be a tad stressful, picking out a dress doesn't have to be. Before you dive head first into the whirlwind of events, parties and get-togethers that make up the holiday-craze, we rounded up 10 dresses to make the process of getting ready a little bit easier. We drew inspiration from some of this season's hottest trends, selecting dresses that boast (tasteful) midriff-baring cut-outs, luxe fabrics, photo prints and more. And it wouldn't be a party without some high-wattage shine, so we made sure to sprinkle in a handful of dresses embroidered with shimmery threads, all-over sequins, and jewels. Shop our 14 holiday picks that are fit for any occasion—all under $100.

