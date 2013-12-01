We Found Them! 14 Holiday Dresses You'll Love Under $100

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 01, 2013 @ 11:07 am

While the holiday season can be a tad stressful, picking out a dress doesn't have to be. Before you dive head first into the whirlwind of events, parties and get-togethers that make up the holiday-craze, we rounded up 10 dresses to make the process of getting ready a little bit easier. We drew inspiration from some of this season's hottest trends, selecting dresses that boast (tasteful) midriff-baring cut-outs, luxe fabrics, photo prints and more. And it wouldn't be a party without some high-wattage shine, so we made sure to sprinkle in a handful of dresses embroidered with shimmery threads, all-over sequins, and jewels. Shop our 14 holiday picks that are fit for any occasion—all under $100.

MORE:
5 Stylists Reveal How to Look Cool While Staying Warm
Spring 2014 Trends That You Can Wear Now
Gleaming Goodies: Shop 10 Molten Must-Haves

1 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Ruche

Polyester, $73; shopruche.com
Advertisement
2 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Zara

Polyester and acrylic, $80; zara.com
3 of 14 Courtesy Photo

French Connection

Polyester and viscose, $88; frenchconnection.com
Advertisement
4 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Polyester and elastane, $70; topshop.com
Advertisement
5 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Love Ady

Rayon, nylon and spandex, $59; lordandtaylor.com
Advertisement
6 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Mango

Polyester, $80; mango.com
Advertisement
7 of 14 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Polyester, $70; hm.com
Advertisement
8 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Modcloth

$65; modcloth.com
Advertisement
9 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Dorothy Perkins

Viscose and elastsane, $44; dorothyperkins.com
Advertisement
10 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Polyester and elastane, $80; topshop.com
Advertisement
11 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Modern Citizen

Rayon and polyester, $69; modern-citizen.com
Advertisement
12 of 14 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Polyester, $50; hm.com
Advertisement
13 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Rickety Rack

Polyester, $100; ricketyrack.com
Advertisement
14 of 14 Courtesy Photo

Mango

Viscose and elastane, $60; mango.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!