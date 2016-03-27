11 Egg-cellent Celebrity Easter 2016 Instagrams

From epic sibling egg battles to gorgeous festive tablescapes and sweet family snuggle sessions, celebs have been seriously sharing in the Easter spirit this year. Scroll through to see some of our favorite celebrity Easter Instagrams of 2016—bunny suits, throwback pics, and colored eggs to boot.

1. KRIS JENNER

Kris Jenner shared the sweetest throwback photo of daughters Kim and Kourtney twinning in Easter dresses and clutching bunny treat bags.

My little Easter bunnies!! @kourtneykardash @kimkardashian #happyeaster #throwback #family 🐣💐🐰 A photo posted by @krisjenner on Mar 26, 2016 at 8:50am PDT

2. LO BOSWORTH

We don't know which special someone Lo Bosworth got this rabbit sweater and stuffed animals for, but he or she is one lucky baby.

More treats for my little bunnies 🐰🐰🐰 A photo posted by Lo Bosworth (@lobosworth) on Mar 26, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

3. JAIME KING

We like how Jaime King thinks: The star snapped a photo of large chocolate bunnies, one for each member of her family.

4. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO

Alessandra Ambrosio posted an Easter weekend picture snuggling with her sweet fam. Is that a plush animal we see in her daughter's arms?

Bom Dia 💕☀️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🐶💕 #springbreak #sextafeirasanta #tgif #easter #homesweethome #calilife A photo posted by @alessandraambrosio on Mar 25, 2016 at 9:05am PDT

5. HEIDI KLUM

Heidi Klum knows how to throw a party (remember her yearly Halloween bashes?). Seems she hosted a pre-Easter fête for the kids this year, complete with rabbit ears for everyone.

The easter bunny came early this year 🐰🐰🐰🐰 A photo posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Mar 24, 2016 at 7:24am PDT

6. JULIANNE HOUGH

Julianne Hough's egg-dyeing skills are making us totally envious. They're almost too pretty to eat!

Happy Easter! 🐰❤️🙌🏻 A photo posted by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Mar 27, 2016 at 5:14am PDT

7. PARIS HILTON

Paris Hilton took a moment to spend time with her pups in a fuzzy onesie. Seems there's no one she'd rather spend her #EasterWeekend with.

#EasterWeekend with these cuties! 😍 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Mar 26, 2016 at 8:23pm PDT

8. EMMA ROBERTS

Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts knows how to set a pretty table—complete with stunning white roses and on-theme decorations.

Hope every bunny is having a good Friday 🐰 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Mar 25, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

9. REESE WITHERSPOON

Reese Witherspoon's Easter egg hunt was complete with perfect pastel eggs...can we score an invite next year?

And so it begins... 🐰🌸🐣 #EasterEggHunt #Friyay #Eggscellent A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 25, 2016 at 6:03pm PDT

10. TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift and her brother Austin fought it out in a serious egg-cracking competition. Perhaps the pop star has been secretly practicing with beau Calvin Harris?

Easter Battles 2016 @austinkingsleyswift A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 26, 2016 at 6:17pm PDT

11. JENNA DEWAN TATUM

Because like Jenna Dewan Tatum, we believe it's never too early to kick off an Easter egg hunt with style.