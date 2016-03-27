11 Egg-cellent Celebrity Easter 2016 Instagrams

From epic sibling egg battles to gorgeous festive tablescapes and sweet family snuggle sessions, celebs have been seriously sharing in the Easter spirit this year. Scroll through to see some of our favorite celebrity Easter Instagrams of 2016—bunny suits, throwback pics, and colored eggs to boot.
1. KRIS JENNER
Kris Jenner shared the sweetest throwback photo of daughters Kim and Kourtney twinning in Easter dresses and clutching bunny treat bags.
2. LO BOSWORTH
We don't know which special someone Lo Bosworth got this rabbit sweater and stuffed animals for, but he or she is one lucky baby.
3. JAIME KING
We like how Jaime King thinks: The star snapped a photo of large chocolate bunnies, one for each member of her family.
Hop! Hop! Hop! 🐰🐇🐰🐇Well, look who arrived early for baby’s first Easter! Four Lindt GOLD BUNNY chocolate figures! Weird, mama’s favorite;) One for mama, one for daddy, one for James Knight and one for Leo Thames! I am currently bribing them to stay quiet with organic carrots as they are realllllly enjoying frolicking in this California sun. 😎Perfect for their baskets. @lindt_chocolate Isn’t Easter just the best?! 🌺😋🌸😋🌷😋🌻😋💝😊👨👩👦👦🙏✨🙏💕🍃🌼🐣💋👼✌🏻
4. ALESSANDRA AMBROSIO
Alessandra Ambrosio posted an Easter weekend picture snuggling with her sweet fam. Is that a plush animal we see in her daughter's arms?
5. HEIDI KLUM
Heidi Klum knows how to throw a party (remember her yearly Halloween bashes?). Seems she hosted a pre-Easter fête for the kids this year, complete with rabbit ears for everyone.
6. JULIANNE HOUGH
Julianne Hough's egg-dyeing skills are making us totally envious. They're almost too pretty to eat!
7. PARIS HILTON
Paris Hilton took a moment to spend time with her pups in a fuzzy onesie. Seems there's no one she'd rather spend her #EasterWeekend with.
8. EMMA ROBERTS
Scream Queens actress Emma Roberts knows how to set a pretty table—complete with stunning white roses and on-theme decorations.
9. REESE WITHERSPOON
Reese Witherspoon's Easter egg hunt was complete with perfect pastel eggs...can we score an invite next year?
10. TAYLOR SWIFT
Taylor Swift and her brother Austin fought it out in a serious egg-cracking competition. Perhaps the pop star has been secretly practicing with beau Calvin Harris?
11. JENNA DEWAN TATUM
Because like Jenna Dewan Tatum, we believe it's never too early to kick off an Easter egg hunt with style.