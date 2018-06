11 Best Holiday Trends Under $100

2 of 11 Sara De Boer/startraksphoto; Courtesy of Bebe

Leopard Clutch

We've been talking about leopard for the last few seasons and it won't stop now! But don't show all your spots at once-keep you touches small, like a leopard-print clutch in a bold red or blue. Wear it with a classic party dress like the always-chic Diane Kruger.



Express Satin Clutch, $21; at express.com.