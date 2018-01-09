10 Things to Put in Your Wedding Welcome Bags

When choosing what you put your welcome kit in, consider the many options available:

Canvas boat totes ($10; etsy.com) decorative boxes ($2-3 each, containerstore.com) gift bags ($29 for 25 bags, foryourparty.com), and even mini wine crates make great containers for your welcome kits. Boxes have become increasingly popular because they remain tidy and are easy to stack when transporting them to the hotel, and from the front desk to the guest suite. To ensure guests receive the totes just the way you’ve intended, don’t forget to arrange your welcome tote delivery process with the hotel ahead of time. Contact the hotel concierge to ask how they are delivered: do they hand them to guests upon check in, drop them in the room prior to guest arrival, or direct guests to the messenger center? Knowing ahead of time will help you pick the best packing solution and avoid surprise fees!