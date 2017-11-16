The 10 Nail Polishes You Should Wear this Winter 

Erin Lukas
Nov 16, 2017

Now that Halloween is over and every store you walk by is blasting "All I Want for Christmas Is You" the pastel and sheer nude nail polishes you've been using since the summer don't feel quite right anymore. Not that you really need an excuse to a switch out your nail polishes, but the beginning of winter and the holiday season is prime-time to get festive with your manicure.

Whether you can't resist an eye-catching glitter polish or you're loyal to neutral shades but want one that's a little more seasonally appropriate, Yves Saint Laurent's sparkly crimson or Dior's jewel-toned plum polishes are just a few of your options.

Here, we've rounded up the 10 best nail polish colors for all of your manicures this winter.

1 of 10

Jin Soon Nail Polish in Abyss 

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
2 of 10

Côte Nail Polish in No. 82

côte $18 SHOP NOW
3 of 10

Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Dirty Baby 

Smith and Cult $18 SHOP NOW
4 of 10

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color in Go Garnet 

Sally Hansen $4 SHOP NOW
5 of 10

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Star Power Collection Nail Color in Waking Up In Vegas 

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 10

Lauren B. Beauty Nail Couture in 33 Carats

Lauren B. Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
7 of 10

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Fiction 

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
8 of 10

Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Ladies Night 

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
9 of 10

Yves Saint Laurent Dazzling Lights La Lacque Couture in Red lights 

Yves Saint Laurent $28 SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Dior Diorific Vernis Couture Colour in Amethyst 

Dior $28 SHOP NOW

