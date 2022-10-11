Amazon’s Prime Event Is Full of Black Friday-Worthy Gift Deals, Including This Oprah-Approved Coat for 45% Off

If reading the word “gift” just sent a rush of panic through your body and forced you to open your calendar, first of all, I’m sorry, and second of all, your eyes don’t deceive you, it is still October. While we might typically reserve stocking up on gifts for the days following Thanksgiving and not those that are pre-Halloween, we believe that there is no reason against starting even earlier, especially when major deals are involved.

Rather than waiting for that final week of November to start your holiday shopping, you can spread out the cost (and stress!) by grabbing a few essentials, and even a couple stocking stuffers, now during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. You'll find deals that rival those we wait in long lines and in crowded malls for on Black Friday from your favorite beauty and fashion brands, as well as on customer-loved products. Whether you have a sister who can’t live without Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask or a best friend who hasn’t stopped talking about Hailey Bieber’s viral nail color, or perhaps you know your mom is in dire need of a new pair of fuzzy slippers, you’ll find all these giftable items — and more — for way less right now.

From an Oprah-approved, fall-ready jacket to a customer-favorite vitamin C serum with more than 72,000 five-star ratings, here are the 13 best gift deals to shop during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

If you’re in the market to gift something cozy this season, look no further than the viral Amazon Coat — AKA the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket — that’s gotten the approval of both customers and celebrities alike. Oprah gave the statement jacket her stamp of approval in 2019 when she added it to her Favorite Things List, and starts like Lucy Hale and Emma Roberts have been spotted donning it. More than 16,000 customers have raved that the Orolay coat is extremely comfortable and high-quality. “This coat is very…well made [and] an excellent value for the price,” one shopper wrote, adding that “similar coats at Saks would easily be two to three times the price.” Another customer noted that they wore the jacket in “Denver, Minneapolis, and Chicago in the dead of winter” and that it kept them incredibly warm. It’s available in 13 colors, including black, red, and olive green, and sizes XXS to 5XL.

Shop now: from $89 (Originally $160); amazon.com



For your beauty-obsessed friend, Amazon has some celebrity-loved staples that are majorly discounted. Amal Clooney’s go-to hairstyling tool, the T3 Cura High Dryer, which typically retails at $245 is now only $172. The ionic dryer is smartly designed to quickly dry hair while reducing frizz and increasing shine with minimal heat damage. And to ensure hair stays strong, you can add this on-sale shampoo from a Kim Kardashian-approved brand to the gift bag. Olaplex’s No. 4 Bond Maintenance repairs and revitalizes damaged hair, making it excellent for those who frequently apply heat to their strands. It’s loved by more than 47,000 shoppers, so you know it must be good.

Shop now: $172 (Originally $245); amazon.com



Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); amazon.com



And if you’re on a budget and not sure where to begin, we recommend starting with customer-loved products. Sure, there might be someone in your life who can be a bit picky, but with 72,000 five-star ratings, the odds of them not loving this vitamin C serum from TruSkin are slim. Made with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel, and jojoba oil, the serum is beloved by shoppers for its ability to tackle everything from wrinkles to pore size to dark spots. One customer who tried everything from “expensive facials [to] dermatologist visits [to] ProActive” swears by the serum, while another shopper saw results in a short amount of time. “I’ve been using this product for a few weeks now [and] I have noticed that my wrinkles around the corner of my eyes, under my eyes, and my mouth are already less noticeable,” they wrote.

Shop now: $22 (Originally $30); amazon.com



But if gifting skincare isn’t your thing (everyone’s skin is different, after all), you can also opt for this pair of very loved leggings from Colorfulkoala that more than 460 customers compare to the Lululemon Align leggings. “The feel is so close to Lululemon Align, I am not sure I could tell the difference without looking,” one customer wrote. Made from a stretchy and breathable polyester and spandex fabric blend that boasts a “buttery soft” and “durable” feel, the leggings are available in 23 fun patterns and only $14 right now.

Shop now: from $14 (Originally $30); amazon.com



Get a head start on this year’s holiday shopping by stocking up on customer- and celebrity-favorite products during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale.