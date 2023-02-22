Mugler Is the Latest Brand to Collaborate With H&M

International retailer H&M and its creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson, are teaming up with another celebrity-beloved fashion house for a Spring 2023 capsule collection: Mugler.

The two brands announced the partnership on Wednesday with a joint press release stating that Mugler's creative director, Casey Cadwallader, will craft the collection's designs. "H&M is proud to share that its next designer collaboration will be with the house of Mugler," the statement read. "H&M’s history of designer collaborations is legendary and pioneering. For nearly two decades, H&M has been democratizing high fashion by offering global audiences the chance to own special pieces of high-end designer history."



Courtesy of H&M

While more information about the special collaboration is expected to follow, the collection will be available online and in select stores in Spring 2023.

The retail giant has previously partnered with other major designers, including Karl Lagerfeld, Comme des Garçons, Giambattista Vali, Erdem, and Versace, for exclusive collections that were met with high demand and quick sellouts. It's safe to say that H&M's collab with the viral and celebrity-loved French maison will be just as (if not more) popular.

French designer Thierry Mugler's death last January was met with heartbreaking tributes from many of his celebrity friends and clients. A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Bella Hadid (to name a few) brought the brand's designs to life over the years on the runway, red carpet, and Hollywood parties. Cadwallader was initially appointed as creative director in 2017 before debuting his first collection in 2018.