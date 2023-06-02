Shoppers Call This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit a “Confidence Booster," and It’s Under $40 at Amazon

Temperatures are rising and swimsuit season is officially here. Every year, as I hunt for the perfect bathing suit, I always run into the same dilemma: The cutest styles offer no comfort and definitely no support. So, I’ve made it my personal mission to find suits that are fashion-forward but won’t fall off the second I take a dip. I’ve tried my fair share of styles, including string bikinis and full coverage one-pieces, but after a thorough search, I found the latest addition to my shopping cart; this Hilor one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit is both flattering and easy to wear, and it’s $38 at Amazon ahead of summer.

The bathing suit is available in 40 colors, including bold brights, classic neutrals, and beachy patterns perfect for the season. It has an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette with a ruffle trim for an added element of style. The swimsuit also features subtle ruching on the bodice for an extra flattering fit, plus it has mid-coverage bottoms. And, when it comes to support, this pick has you covered — literally; it’s fully lined and has removable, soft bra padding. The best part? It’s under $40 right now.

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

InStyle editor Jessica Leigh Mattern has owned the suit for “over five years,” and she said it’s “still [her] favorite.” More than 17,200 Amazon shoppers are fans of the one-piece suit, too. A reviewer called it the “most flattering suit [they] own,” adding that it supports their size 34H bust, and they “feel good” while wearing it. A different customer said they were “shocked at the perfection” of the bathing suit, which provides great “coverage without being bulky.”

Not only do shoppers feel comfortable in the suit, but they look great, too. A buyer said they “received so many compliments” while wearing the one-piece that they “had to purchase it in a couple more colors.” They went on to say that it fits so well, they even bought one for their 78-year-old mom who also “looked amazing” in the style. And, a different person called it their “confidence booster suit.”

Be sure to snag the Hilor one-piece swimsuit ahead of summer while it’s available for $38 at Amazon.