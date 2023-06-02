Shoppers Call This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit a “Confidence Booster," and It’s Under $40 at Amazon

Choose from 40 colors and patterns.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 2, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Shoppers Call This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit a âConfidence Booster," and Itâs Under $40 at Amazon
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Temperatures are rising and swimsuit season is officially here. Every year, as I hunt for the perfect bathing suit, I always run into the same dilemma: The cutest styles offer no comfort and definitely no support. So, I’ve made it my personal mission to find suits that are fashion-forward but won’t fall off the second I take a dip. I’ve tried my fair share of styles, including string bikinis and full coverage one-pieces, but after a thorough search, I found the latest addition to my shopping cart; this Hilor one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit is both flattering and easy to wear, and it’s $38 at Amazon ahead of summer. 

The bathing suit is available in 40 colors, including bold brights, classic neutrals, and beachy patterns perfect for the season. It has an asymmetrical one-shoulder silhouette with a ruffle trim for an added element of style. The swimsuit also features subtle ruching on the bodice for an extra flattering fit, plus it has mid-coverage bottoms. And, when it comes to support, this pick has you covered — literally; it’s fully lined and has removable, soft bra padding. The best part? It’s under $40 right now. 

Hilor Women's One Piece Swimsuits

Amazon

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

InStyle editor Jessica Leigh Mattern has owned the suit for “over five years,” and she said it’s “still [her] favorite.” More than 17,200 Amazon shoppers are fans of the one-piece suit, too. A reviewer called it the “most flattering suit [they] own,” adding that it supports their size 34H bust, and they “feel good” while wearing it. A different customer said they were “shocked at the perfection” of the bathing suit, which provides great “coverage without being bulky.”  

Not only do shoppers feel comfortable in the suit, but they look great, too. A buyer said they “received so many compliments” while wearing the one-piece that they “had to purchase it in a couple more colors.” They went on to say that it fits so well, they even bought one for their 78-year-old mom who also “looked amazing” in the style. And, a different person called it their “confidence booster suit.” 

Be sure to snag the Hilor one-piece swimsuit ahead of summer while it’s available for $38 at Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Wore the Hotly Debated Shoe Style That’s Actually Worth Trying
Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This $35 Ruched Midi Dress is "Extremely Flattering" and "Comfortable"
This “Easy-to-Wear” Amazon Midi Dress Is "Extremely Flattering and Comfortable," Shoppers Say
Shoppers Replacing Bras With Solution That Stays Through Dancing and Jumping
Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $19 Solution That Even Stays Put Through "Dancing and Jumping"
Related Articles
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
Blake Lively and Beyoncé Have Used This $7 Volumizing Mascara That's Selling Like Hotcakes
Apsvo Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings for Women
10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Have Purchased These $15 Earrings That "Look So Expensive" in the Last Month
Fashionable Woman Wearing Perfect Length Chino Shorts
Shoppers Buying Multiple Pairs of These Breezy $20 Shorts Say They're the "Perfect Length"
Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30
Priyanka Chopra’s On-Screen Glow Is Thanks to This $16 Skin Tint That Shoppers Wear Instead of Foundation
Olivia Wilde Alo Yoga
Olivia Wilde Can't Stop Wearing This Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Loved by Supermodels and Editors Alike
Kylie Jenner White Dress
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Looks-Good-on-Everyone Summer Basic Angelina Jolie Is Also a Fan Of
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Is the Most Recent Star to Wear My Favorite Summer Trend — and You Can Get the Look for $35
Under-eye gel patches
Amazon’s Best-Selling Under-Eye Gel Patches Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair
Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now
ANZERMIX Women's Breathable Cotton Thong Panties Pack of 6
Shoppers Deem These “Very Breathable” Cotton Thongs the “Most Comfy” Underwear They Own
Sydney Sweeney and Oprah side-by-side in their pinstripe attire
Celebrities Can't Stop Styling the Chic, Parisian Trend I Wear on Rotation
Breezy Summer Items Are Taking Over Amazonâs Style Section, and These Are the Top 10 Trending Picks Under $40
Breezy Summer Clothes Are Trending on Amazon, and These 10 Picks Are Under $40
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps