Fashion Clothing Swimwear Amazon Shoppers Say They "Feel Sexy" in This Flattering One-Piece Swimsuit, and It's on Sale for $12 It's an immediate "confidence-booster." By Ruby McAuliffe Published on July 12, 2023 @ 07:30AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images Having a stylish swimsuit that you feel comfortable and good about yourself in is essential. No one wants to be sitting poolside sipping on margaritas in a tight, restricting suit. This is especially true when there are so many flattering, affordable options available, such as Hilor's One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit, which is currently $12 for Amazon Prime Day. Not only is Hilor's One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit one of the lowest-priced swim deals right now, but it's also one of the sleekest suits I've seen in a while. It's available in sizes small to XXXL, which the brand translates to sizes 4 to 18. The full-coverage one-piece comes in both solid and printed colorways and boasts sexy mesh lining alongside a cross-over design that accentuates your curves. Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $12 Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $12 Perhaps most enticing, the swimsuit is made of nylon and spandex to create a slimming effect. Hidden mesh panels simultaneously support your every movement, while soft, wire-free, removable cups keep you feeling secure. But, if you're like me, you want to hear what real people have to say about this swimmie. Lucky for you, over 17,700 people have given this exact swimsuit a perfect rating, saying it makes them "feel sexy." One reviewer even said it's a "confidence-booster," explaining that it "highlights all the right places" and "fits like a glove." Another shopper received the most compliments they've ever had, sharing that the suit is "extremely flattering." Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 $25 Its standout qualities don't end there. Not only is it perfect for a dip in the pool, but Hilor's One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit is extremely versatile, with shoppers comparing it to a "bodysuit." I get it, because I've worn swimsuits as bodysuits in the past, and this pick definitely passes the test. Add some shorts and a kimono, and you're set for a beach day. If you're going out and want something a bit more luxe, consider layering a leather mini skirt and a pair of pumps. But I doubt this all-encompassing summer staple will stay in stock for long, especially with its super low price point for Amazon Prime Day. So, shop Hilor's One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit for as low as $12 while you still can. Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $25 Amazon Buy on Amazon $38 $25