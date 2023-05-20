The Brand Behind the Famous Nap Dress Launched New Summer-Perfect Styles That Are Going to Sell Out

It's the only dress you'll want to wear this summer — I'm serious.

Published on May 20, 2023

Hill House Summer Dress Launch
Some consider the unofficial start of summer to be right after Memorial Day. For others, it’s on the actual summer solstice, which falls on June 21 this year. But for me, summer is not officially here until the minute (nay, second) I can pull out my Nap Dress and wear it with ease. 

If you’re not familiar with the buzzy, always-sold-out dress, first and foremost, I’m sorry; you have been sorely missing out on a game-changing piece of clothing that’s worthy of an award. That said, it’s never too late to try something new. In fact, there’s actually no better time than now, because Hill House Home — the brand behind the famous Nap Dress — launched a slew of summer-perfect styles that are going to get you over the spring-to-summer dressing slump with total peace of mind.

The fresh drop includes over 25 new styles, making it one of the biggest (and might I add, best) launches from the brand to date. Devoted Hill House fans will also be surprised to discover never-before-seen fabrics and prints, but most important is the introduction of some new Nap Dress silhouettes that I’m officially deeming the ‘It’ pieces of summer 2023. After all, I can’t walk around my Upper East Side neighborhood without spotting at least one Nap Dress a day, and I know the number of sightings will only increase as the temperatures go up.

The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

Variations of the dress run the gamut, the most notable being the trusty Ellie Nap Dress, which features signature ruffle sleeves, a flattering ruched bodice, a tiered midi skirt, and pockets (!!!). It’s been reimagined in a handful of fresh prints and colors, too, including a Love Boat pattern that’s so cute, you won’t be able to get it off your mind, as well as a solid poppy pink hue that’s Barbiecore to a T.

While styles differ, all have that inherent element of cuteness; not to mention, they’re easy, breezy, beautiful, and comfortable. The brand has perfected the art of making a stylish, comfy dress that you can wear everywhere — while you nap, clean the house, grab brunch with friends, or picnic in the park. Basically, it’s as multifaceted as you (and I) are, and that’s already reason enough to buy one (or two, or four).

Shop the new Nap Dress styles, below, and get ready to wear it 24/7. I’m serious.

The Eyelet Dottie Nap Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $195; hillhousehome.com

The Seraphina Nap Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $225; hillhousehome.com

The Gigi Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $195; hillhousehome.com

The Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home

Shop now: $150; hillhousehome.com

