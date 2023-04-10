Hilary Swank Has Welcomed Twins With Her Husband Philip Schneider

Hilary Swank's million dollar babies have arrived.



On Sunday, the 48-year-old actress announced that she and husband Philip Schneider welcomed twins — a boy and a girl — with a sweet post on Instagram. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼," Swank wrote alongside a photo of her holding her newborn babies while looking out at the sunset over water.

She added, "Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽."

The babies are Swank and Schneider's first children. The couple married in 2018 and announced they were starting a family back in October when Hilary made an appearance on Good Morning America. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said, adding that she was pregnant with twins, which run in both Swank and Schneider's families. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it. It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

Getty

Swank went on to reveal that she was pregnant while her new show Alaska Daily was in production, and that while no one knew, it became more and more difficult to hide her changing body on set. "My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity," she recalled. "And [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said, 'Oh, I think it works.' 'It doesn't.' 'No, it does. I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"